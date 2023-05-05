Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023: How to Watch & What to Expect

The inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music) is gearing up for a promising night full of surprises, motivational speeches and well-deserving awards, on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the 2023 gala, which is an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise that will celebrate Latin women artists, executives and creatives in the music industry, we are gathering all the key information for our readers.

Below, check out how to watch the ceremony and what to expect.

HONOREES: Seven Latin artists will be honored at the gala. Shakira will receive the first-ever Woman of the Year award; Ana Gabriel will accept the Living Legend Award; Emilia will be presented with the Rising Star Award; Maria Becerra will receive the Visionary Award; Evaluna will claim the Tradition and Future Award; Goyo will get the Agent of Change Award; and Thalia is set for the Global Powerhouse Award.

PRESENTERS: Confirmed presenters are ​​Giselle Blondet, Chiky Bombom, Jessica Carrillo, Greeicy, Guaynaa, Ha*Ash, Lele Pons, Andrea Meza, Elena Rose, and Nicole Zignago.

PERFORMANCES: Fans can expect exciting performances, including song premieres. At the time of publishing, Billboard can confirm that Canadian artist JP Saxe will hit the stage with Evaluna, and Brazilian star Ludmilla is set to perform with Emilia.

HOW TO WATCH: The two-hour music special, hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, honors Latin women in music. Watch Mujeres Latinas En la Música on Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Telemundo and Peacock.

RED CARPET LIVESTREAM: You can watch Telemundo’s one-hour red carpet livestream exclusively on BBMujeresLatinas.com. Find more info about the livestream here.

A first of its kind for Latin music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry. Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.