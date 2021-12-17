Billboard Latin’s Top 10 Social Media Wins of 2021: Bad Bunny, El Alfa, Karol G & More

In 2021, fans continued to navigate social media to keep up with their favorite celebrities. As a result, our very own @BillboardLatin Instagram account (930K at the time of publishing) will soon reach its first 1 million followers.

In true Billboard fashion, we celebrate music on a daily basis, sharing chart reviews, exclusive news, and new single or album releases, to name a few, with our followers. This year, we especially enjoyed the return of live music, having artists such as Carlos Vives do Instagram takeovers from their tours. We also noticed how candid red carpet moments became a fan favorite on our social media accounts.

With 2021 coming to an end, check out Billboard Latin’s top social media wins of the year:

Bad Bunny and His Girlfriend at Billboard Latin Music Awards: 111K+ Likes

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingueri, surprised fans when they made their red-carpet debut at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. With more than 111,000 likes, the photo carousel includes the couple on the carpet, followed by Rosalia in her yellow Valentino’s couture dress, Camila Cabello looking dazzling in red, and more celebrities.

Latin Divas Playlist: 87K+ Likes

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we created a “Divas playlist” to honor female artists in the music industry. Women representation in the industry is only getting bigger, and we paid tribute to names such as Natti Natasha, Karol G, Becky G, and Anitta in our curated playlist. With so much girl power, no wonder this photo blew up on Instagram!

Latin Artists at the 2021 American Music Awards: 50K+ Likes

Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Julieta Venegas had an eye-popping, visually ambitious performance during the 2021 American Music Awards of their hit single “Lo Siento BB:/.” But before getting on stage, they brought the melancholic blue monster from the video to walk the carpet with them. Many celebrities — including Becky G and Diplo — took the time to takepictures with him.

El Alfa, Anitta, and more at Los Premios Heat: 43K+ Likes

The 2021 Heat Latin Music Awards took place in the Dominican Republic, and we had complete coverage through the week to celebrate the best of Latin music. In this popular photo carousel, we highlighted Dembow artist El Alfa, who won best Urbano Dominican artist, Boza with his trophy for best new artist, and Anitta, who reunited with Arcangel for the first time after a social media clash, among other artists.

Stars Galore at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards: 42K+ Likes

Karol G and Bad Bunny represented Latin music at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The Colombian artist received the Top Latin Female Artist award, and the Puerto Rican superstar won four of the six Latin categories. This vibrant carousel features a backstage photoshoot during the award show to celebrate the night’s winners.

“Tusa” Wins Big at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards: 40K+ Likes

Karol G’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Tusa,” recently entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club. Back in April, before this new career milestone, the Colombian reggaeton singer and Trinidadian-American rapper took three awards each, including song of the year at the sixth edition of the Latin AMAs live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The 2021 Latin Grammys Red Carpet: 39K+ Likes

Many artists strutted the 2021 Latin Grammys in November, including soon-to-be parents Camilo and Evaluna Montaner; Christina Aguilera, who made her comeback at the awards show after 21 years; Nathy Peluso, who nabbed her first Latin Grammy award; and many more celebs.

Trick-or-Treat: 37K+ Likes

In the spirit of Halloween, we asked our readers to vote for which Latin artist they would like to trick-or-treat with this year. To promote the poll, we posted a couple of our favorite celebrity photos in costumes, such as Bad Bunny dressed as a plant, and Christian Nodal as It.

Camilo and Evaluna’s Pregnancy Announcement: +35K Likes

This year, the Latin power couple announced they were expecting their first baby with a new collaboration dubbed “Indigo” (also the name of their soon-to-be-born child). The official music video shows the two artists sharing the news with their loved ones and their reactions. On social media, we shared photos from the clip.

El Alfa Makes History: 33K+. Likes

It was a successful year for dembow artist El Alfa, as he celebrated his first sold-out concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden. He also became the first Dominican artist to celebrate the milestone after more than 13,000 fans showed up at his concert in October.