Ozuna, Bizarrap & More: Billboard Latin Music Week Unveils Superstar Concerts & Intimate Showcases

Billboard unveiled the schedule of performances taking place during Latin Music Week — which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami — on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Set to take place throughout the week, the lineup of events includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

Additionally, an exclusive NFT collaboration between Intel Evo and Billboard will launch to support Latin Music Week and the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event. NFT holders will gain free event entry and VIP area access to upcoming performances.

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week will include workshops and panels featuring already-announced Latin acts such as Maluma, Grupo Firme, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, among many others.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

See a break down of the schedule below.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera: The singer, songwriter, actress and television personality will be hosting a premiere party where she will debut never before heard music and answer fan questions in an intimate setting.

Billboard En Vivo Feat. Special Guest: Presented by Burger King, this high-energy concert will take place at Oasis and feature a special guest artist, which will be revealed soon.

The Children of Jenni Rivera: Presented by Amazon Music, the children of Jenni Rivera – Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka, and Johnny – will participate in a once in a lifetime conversation about their mother’s game-changing legacy and brand new, soon to be released music. After the panel there will be a special screening of a behind-the-scenes capture of Eden Muñoz’s Amazon Original tribute recording to the late singer.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Elena Rose Showcase Presented by Warner Music Latin: Taking place in the Faena Theater, the event is limited capacity and open to LMW registrants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Smirnoff at Billboard Latin Music Week with Ozuna: Coming off the excitement of Billboard MusicCon, Smirnoff is back in the mix for Billboard Latin Music Week with a concert featuring a performance by Ozuna. Additionally, they are inviting fans to enjoy fun, one-of-a-kind experiences paired with the delicious flavors of its Spicy Tamarind Collection and Neon Lemonades. The brand will also be serving up spicy vibes and drinks to match as the presenting sponsor of Billboard’s En Vivo concert series on Sept. 28.

Friday, Sept. 30

Billboard En Vivo with Bizarrap and Special Guest Mariah Angeliq: Presented by Smirnoff, Cheetos, and Samsung, this concert will feature Bizarrap and special guest Mariah Angeliq at Oasis. The show will mark Bizarrap’s first performance in the U.S. after a successful European tour. His latest song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” with Quevedo marks his first song on the Billboard Global 200. The show will also feature an explosive performance by “La Princesa De Miami” Mariah Angeliq, having just wrapped up her third European tour in two years, with upcoming music dropping on Sept. 30. Tickets are on sale now and available on the event website, and access to this concert is included with the LMW pass.

Live Mural Creation with Visual Artist Ugly Primo: Presented by Cheetos, visual artist Ugly Primo, who collaborated with Bad Bunny on his most recent album artwork, will leave his mark at Oasis Wynwood by painting an interactive mural.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Billboard En Vivo with BRESH: Presented by Intel, this concert features BRESH at Oasis. Tickets are on sale now and available on the event website, and access to this concert is included with the LMW pass.