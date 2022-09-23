Meet the Artists Performing at the Billboard Latin Music Week Opening Showcase

The first day of Billboard Latin Music Week, on Sept. 26, will close with a bang.

The opening showcase, presented by AP Global Music and powered by EMM, will feature performances by up-and-coming Latin urban acts such as Joonti, Bernier, Gonza and Venesti. The intimate show is set to take place at the Faena Theater in Miami on Monday from 9:30-11:30 p.m. (local time).

The AP Global Music showcase is the first of a packed lineup of events including superstar concerts by Camilo, Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood.

The 32nd edition of Latin Music Week, the longest-running Latin music industry gathering in the world, will be packed with back-to-back appearances by artists such as Chiquis, Ivy Queen, Camilo, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme and Chayanne, to name a few, throughout the week in Miami’s Faena Forum.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Bernier

Bernier (real name: Edgar Joel Bernier Rodríguez) is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter carving a lane for himself in the urbano space. In 2017, he started his career by posting freestyle sessions on Facebook and, a year later, released his debut single via Soundcloud and subsequently, signed a label deal with the indie NVIVO MUSIC.

Gonza

Hailing from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, Pablo Ernesto Gonzalez Vega “Gonza” was inspired by his parents who love to listen to salsa to pursue a career in music. In 2022, Gonza signed with AP Global Music and will be releasing new music soon.

Joonti

Jonathan Andrés Pagán Vélez, aka Joonti, is a singer-songwriter from Puerto Rico. He launched his career in 2019 uploading freestyle sessions on Instagram. Since, he’s released a handful of singles including his latest, “Daño Colateral.”

Venesti

Faiber Stiven Caicedo Castro, better known as VENESTI, is an urban singer-songwriter, and music producer. The Colombian artist joined AP Global Music’s roster in 2021.