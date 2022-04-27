Billboard Latin Music Week Returns to Miami for 2022: Here Are the Dates

Billboard Latin Music Week will again take place in Miami, returning to the Faena Forum for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

After a stunning, sold-out 2021 edition that featured star Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, and once-in-a-lifetime performances by the likes of Daddy Yankee, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro and Natti Natasha, the event returns timed to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Latin music is in the midst of unprecedented growth, and we are more committed than ever to shining a light on its best and brightest,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s VP, Latin Industry lead. “Latin Music Week will bring top artists and executives together under one roof for an unparalleled week of celebration. No one else does this, and Billboard is proud to be part of the historic growth of Latin Music.”

More than 30 years strong, Billboard Latin Music Week is the longest running gathering of Latin music creators and executives.

The 2022 edition of the event kicks off Monday, Sept. 26, and will feature an expanded lineup of workshops, conferences, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations, and networking opportunities, as well as concert and showcases that will take place through Oct. 1.

Registration for Latin Music Week will open soon. For the most up to date information, visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com/2022