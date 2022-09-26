4 Takeaways From Subelo Neo’s Workshop at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022

Súbelo Neo formed part of the producing masterclass presented by Rimas Publishing at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Monday (Sept. 26).

The production duo made up of Jose Carlos Cruz (aka Phantom) and Freddy Montalvo Alicea led attendees through a workshop on music production, the music life, and best practices for those looking to set records in the music industry. The workshop was moderated by Billboard Latin’s social media manager Ingrid Fajardo.

The duo produced or co-produced 11 tracks from Bad Bunny’s chart-topping YHLQMDLG, including the sensational “Yo Perreo Sola.” They are also the masterminds behind the Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone-assisted “Me Porto Bonito,” off of Un Verano Sin Ti, which has spent 18 weeks (and counting) at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs charts.

Below are four takeaways from the “Producing Master Class With Súbelo Neo Presented by Rimas Publishing”:

On Creating Music: “Most of the time we are at the studio creating music from scratch and we have to write the song at the moment. Other times, the artist comes with the melody in mind and we go from there. We know the song is ready when the chorus and hook are ready. Sometimes we add other ideas but if it doesn’t work, we leave the song as is.” — Cruz

On Working with Súbelo Neo: “It’s important for artists who want to work with us to be different. There are so many artists right now that are starting and have potential. If we see that, we ourselves will reach out to them. Simplicity and being different will always stand out for us in artists.” — Montalvo Alicea

On “Me Porto Bonito”: “Bad Bunny had this rhythm and idea in mind already. We didn’t even know about the featuring [with Chencho Corleone] until after. Benito is very reserved with this music and that’s why he’s very successful. Working with him is very easy because he’s a producer like us. We always understand each other.” — Montalvo Alicea

On Upcoming Music: “We worked on Jowell y Randy’s next single. It has a flow similar to ‘Safaera.’ We know that when that reggaetón song comes out, people will really enjoy dancing to it at the club. Almost everyone does reggaetón music but reggaetón music can’t be done by everyone.” — Cruz

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme, and many more. The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.