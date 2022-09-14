The Ultimate 2022 Latin Music Week Playlist: Camilo, Grupo Firme, Ozuna, Tini, & More

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week is less than two weeks away, set to take place Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami. And what better way to countdown to Latin music’s biggest event than with the ultimate playlist?

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week will include workshops and panels featuring already-announced artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Emilia, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Mariah Angeliq, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo, with more participants to be announced in coming weeks.

Set to take place throughout the week, LMW also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood. To register, visit www.billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Below, listen to the ultimate Latin Music Week playlist, featuring every artist on this year’s star-studded lineup.