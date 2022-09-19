Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 Guide

Amid unprecedented growth and streaming of the genre both domestically and worldwide, Latin Music Week returns to Miami for its 32nd edition. Six days of programming include concerts, showcases and over 30 star-packed panels (like the highlights below) — plus the Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live Sept. 29 on Telemundo.

“The Children Of Jenni Rivera”

December marks the 10-year anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s untimely death in a plane crash, but her legacy still looms large. For the first time since the accident, her children — Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, who this year took over the management of her estate — will sit down to discuss her legacy and upcoming plans around it, including new, previously unreleased tracks by Jenni, with a possible premiere during Latin Music Week.

“Latin Touring Goes International”

All over the world, the touring success of Latin artists has grown enormously. Last year, Colombian pop star Camilo was the top international act in Spain, with over 200,000 tickets sold for his return this year; in the United States, Bad Bunny leads ticket sales for all artists; and Wisin y Yandel are playing 14 shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in December, a record for the venue. In this session, representatives from Live Nation, OCESA and Live Tour in Spain join Wisin y Yandel to discuss how these talents are crossing borders singing in Spanish. Superstar manager Rebeca León moderates.

“Ivy Queen, The Original OG”

Ivy Queen Tommy Chaung

When Ivy Queen began writing reggaetón hits in the late 1990s, she was the only woman doing so in the genre. More than two decades later, the “Queen of Reggaetón” sits down for an intimate Q&A to discuss her career and ongoing impact. “It’s extremely gratifying to see how my songs have been anthems for Generation X, millennials and now Generation Z. And I still have a lot to share,” says the artist, a force of nature who unabashedly embraces her regal moniker. “I worked hard enough for it. I gave visibility to women, and that’s huge for me.”

“Creating With Camilo: A Q&A And Collaborative Conversation”

Camilo Cristian Saumeth

Like the Ted Lasso of Latin pop, Camilo infuses his beautifully melodic songs with contagious positivity, defying reggaetón’s dominance and selling out arenas in the process. In three short years, the Colombian singer-songwriter has released three albums, won five Latin Grammy Awards and scored 18 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Following the recent release of his self-titled album, the artist who will be featured on Billboard Español’s forthcoming inaugural cover breaks down his creative process, with help from pals and collaborators Edgar Barrera and Eduin Caz.

“Sony Music Publishing Icon Q&A”

Bizarrap attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Parra/GI

The last year has brought new awareness to Latin producers, who are increasingly branching out, launching record labels and releasing their own music as recording artists. Fresh from topping Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, Argentine DJ Bizarrap sits down for this perennial conference highlight, dissecting his hits in his first interview in the United States.

“How To Choose An Indie Distributor”

The globalization of Latin music has ignited a growing industry of distributors offering a dizzying array of options for both established and emerging artists, with many focusing on different territories and countries. Representatives from Ingrooves, OneRPM, Cinq Music and more will offer a look at those opportunities, such as hybrid deals that include label services, marketing and production budgets.

“The Power Players”

The signature panel returns with a focus on management. Jorge “Pepo” Ferradas (Camilo), Eric “Duars” Pérez (Rauw Alejandro) and Isael Gutiérrez (Grupo Firme), three powerhouses representing distinct genres of Latin music, will speak candidly about their individual strategies for developing their upstart talents who have not only topped the charts but also sold out arenas in the past year.

For event dates and more on the conference, go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

***

Chayanne, Up Close

Before sharing his new music with the world, the Puerto Rican pop legend opens up — and picks up a big honor — at Latin Music Week.

Chayanne Tamara Figueroa

One would be hard-pressed to find a Latin music fan whose life hasn’t been touched by the songs of Chayanne. Over three decades, the charismatic Puerto Rican pop star and actor has delivered 25 No. 1s on the Billboard charts — including nine No. 1s and 29 top 10s on Hot Latin Songs, the third-most hits for a male pop artist in the chart’s history. Chayanne’s heart-wrenching ballads and energetic, danceable fare, coupled with his approachable persona and dynamic stage presence (he’s one of the top Latin touring artists in the world) have made him a pillar of contemporary Latin music. On Sept. 29, he’ll receive the Icon honor at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He will also sit for an exclusive Q&A during Billboard Latin Music Week — his first extended interview in over five years — to discuss his upcoming tour and new album.

What does receiving this award mean to you?

This award is the most definitive confirmation that my career is as valuable as the love and respect I feel for my fans. That they still support me after so many years is incredible, and of course, Billboard has always been at the side of us artists who are part of this wonderful music industry. It’s an honor.

In three words, describe your career.

Only three? Love. You must love what you do. Devotion. Perseverance.

What achievement are you most proud of?

On the personal side, my children. Being a father changed my life forever. Professionally, that my career remains relevant. It’s not easy to stay on top in an industry where every day new talented artists are born.

Your latest single, “Te Amo y Punto” (“I Love You, Period”), reached No. 11 on the Latin Pop Airplay chart. What’s next?

Finish my new album, which will be released in the first quarter of 2023. I’ve been working on that all year with wonderful people. I’m also preparing for my new tour, which is a long process. And just keep going until the fans tell me to [stop]. They’re in command, and I just obey them.

This story originally appeared in the Sept. 17, 2022, issue of Billboard.