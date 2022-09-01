Christina Aguilera, Wisin y Yandel, & Justin Quiles Set For 2022 Latin Music Week

Christina Aguilera, Wisin y Yandel, and Justin Quiles are confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

At the conference, Xtina will be hosting the “Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera,” where she will be debuting never-before-heard music and answering fan questions in an intimate setting. Quiles will be part of an engaging panel about connecting people with music through technology and Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel will join Nicky Jam for a compelling conversation during The Nicky Jam Rockstar Show Live from Billboard Latin Music Week.

The artists join a star-studded lineup that already includes: Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Nicky Jam, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, Tini, Tokischa, Ugly Primo and The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos. More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open here.

Additionally, Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week, as well as in select stores nationwide and online on Sept. 15. This year’s sponsors also include: Amazon, AT&T, Burger King, Cheetos, Samsung and SMIRNOFF, with additional partners to be announced soon.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2021 edition that featured Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, as well as show-stopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha, this years event will bring the stars again, as well as coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.