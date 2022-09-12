Who Should Win New Artist of the Year at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Meet the Finalists

Five up-and-coming Latin acts (who all happen to be regional Mexican artists) are finalists in one of the most exciting categories — artist of the year, new — at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The show is set to take place Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and will broadcast live on Telemundo.

The five finalists are a reflection of the genre’s renaissance led by a new generation of artists who are blending traditional regional sounds with more contemporary styles.

Related All the Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Since 1994

Up for the award are newcomers Ivan Cornejo, Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, Los Lara, Luis R. Conriquez and sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia. Who should take the crown? Vote in the fan poll below! [Editor’s Note: The poll winner does not reflect the award decision on Sept. 29.]

Produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez, this year’s awards will be feature 58 categories throughout the Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican music genres. The event is the only awards show to honor the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard‘s weekly charts. See the complete list of nominations here.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that includes Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, and Nicky Jam, among many others. For more information on Billboard Latin Music Week and to register, visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

Meet this year’s finalists below:

Ivan Cornejo

Ivan Cornejo Vismarrs

Cornejo is also up for regional Mexican artist of the year, solo and regional Mexican album of the year for his debut album Alma Vacía, which arrived at No. 2 on the Regional Mexican Albums tally (dated Oct. 16).

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

Rancho Humilde signees, Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, have scored three entries on Hot Latin Songs. They scored their first entry on the tally in February with “Si Me Ven,” which peaked at No. 27. The other two entries are “Andamos Mejor” and “No Le Aflojo.”

Los Lara

Los Lara’s “Fumando Mota” peaked at No. 10 on Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 12). The song also earned the group its first top 10 on Latin Streaming Songs, peaked at No. 8 on the Feb. 19-dated ranking.

Luis R. Conriquez

Luis R Conriquez Kartel Music

Conriquez become a chart-topping corridos singer-songwriter earning a spot on Billboard‘s 2021 year-end Top Latin Artists chart, coming in at No. 40, thanks to “El Buho,” which scored him his first top 10 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart.

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Yahritza y su Esencia Rita Feregrino

Yahritza Y Su Esencia is not only up for artist of the year, new, the siblings are also up for regional Mexican artist of the year, duo or group. Earlier this year, the trio became the youngest Latin performer to enter the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to their track “Soy El Unico.”