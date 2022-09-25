Billboard Latin Music Awards: All Best New Artists Winners & Where Are They Now

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where Bad Bunny is a 23-time finalist, are less than a week away, taking place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and broadcasting live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

This year, five up-and-coming Latin acts (who all happen to be regional Mexican artists) are finalists in one of the most exciting categories — artist of the year, new. Up for the award are newcomers Ivan Cornejo, Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, Los Lara, Luis R. Conriquez and sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia.

Related All the Spirit of Hope Winners in Billboard Latin Music Awards History

In honor of the coveted awards ceremony, which coincides with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 1, we compiled all of the best new artist winners in Billboard Latin Music Awards history. (Note: This award has only been given since the 2010 edition, even though the first Billboard Latin Music Awards took place in 1994.)

From Regional Mexican artist Larry Hernandez to Puerto Rican act Myke Towers, check them out below:

2010 – Larry Hernandez

Where Are They Now? In 2010, Hernandez’s album Larrymania topped the Regional Mexican Albums chart. That same year, he nabbed artist of the year, debut at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Currently, the Mexican act is making the rounds with his rendition of Selena’s “No Me Queda Mas,” and has become a TikTok sensation with over five million followers.

2011 – Prince Royce

Where Are They Now? In 2011, Royce won New Latin Artist of the Year, where Banda Los Recoditos, Chino & Nacho, and Voz de Mando were also finalists. Now, the bachata crooner who has placed 22 No. 1’s on the Tropical Airplay Chart, is on his Classic 2022 Tour, and making the rounds with “Si Te Preguntan…” alongside Nicky Jame and Jay Wheeler.

2012 – La Adictiva

Where Are They Now? In 2020, La Adictiva celebrated its 30 year-trajectory as a group, expressing to Billboard that “singing romantic songs is a formula that has worked for us.” With 12 No. 1 hits on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, the Regional Mexican group recently dropped their cover of “Cielito Lindo”

2013 – 3BallMTY

Where Are They Now? In 2011, 3BallMTY topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart with “Intentalo” alongside El Bebeto and America Sierra, bringing to the table their unique Tribal-Guarachero and EDM fusions. The group last released its album Somos in 2020 and has not released music since.

2014 – Luis Coronel

Where Are They Now? In 2014, Coronel peaked at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart with Quiero Ser Tu Dueño. On the Regional Mexican Albums chart, he’s placed three sets at No. 1. Earlier this year, the crooner released his single “Orale.”

2015 – J Balvin

Where Are They Now? Since winning Latin New Artist of the Year in 2015, Balvin has achieved many accolades such as multiple Latin Grammy awards, nine No. 1 hits on Hot Latin Songs charts, and recently, becoming the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club. He’s collaborated with artists such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and many more.

2016 – Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho

Where Are They Now? The group won the best new artist a year after the tragic passing of its frontman Ariel Camacho. For his 30th birthday this year, his label JG Music unveiled five new tracks that Camacho had recorded live and hadn’t been released before. The tribute and celebratory EP thrives on Camacho’s ability to fuse traditional banda brass instruments with prickly sierreño guitars, which he was known for.

2017 – CNCO

Where Are They Now? One of Latin music’s popular boy bands, CNCO has topped the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart with three albums: Que Quienes Somos, Primera Cita, and CNCO. In the summer of 2022, the group announced they are disbanding after nearly seven years as a group. The news came a bit over a year after Joel Pimentel shared his departure from the boy band on May 9, 2021. CNCO is making the rounds with its farewell album, XOXO.

2018 – Christian Nodal

Where Are They Now? Nodal has scored 14 No. 1 hits on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart and three No. 1s on the Regional Mexican Album charts. He’s collaborated with artists such as Romeo Santos, Kany Garcia, Piso 21, and more, to name a few. The artist is currently on his Forajido Tour.

2019 – Anuel

Where Are They Now? The Latin trap artist has placed four of his albums at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart: Real Hasta La Muerte, Emmanuel, Los Dioses (his collaborative album with Ozuna), and Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. Currently, the artist is working on a new set called Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, Vol. 2.

2020 – Sech

Where Are They Now? Panama’s biggest exponent at the moment, Sech has a total of seven Latin Airplay hits, including his bangers “Otro Trago” and “Relación.” On Instagram, he erased all of his posts, insinuating that he’s taking a break from music but just four months ago he dropped his infectious dembow-perreo fusion “Noche de Teteo.” Sech has collaborated with Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, and many more.

2021 – Myke Towers

Where Are They Now? Ever since getting on the map with singles such as “Si Se Da,” “La Playa,” and the Jay Wheeler-assisted “La Curiosidad,” Towers has become a force to be reckoned with. The Puerto Rican rapper has placed seven No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay chart and is making the rounds with his new singles “Ande Con Quien Ande” (with Jhayco) and “Luces de Neon.”