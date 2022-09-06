Who Should Win Artist of the Year at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Meet the Finalists

Five of today’s biggest acts are finalists in the coveted artist of the year category at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, set to take place Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and broadcasting live on Telemundo.

Heavy hitters Bad Bunny, Farryuko, Jhayco, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro are up for this year’s title. Bunny leads the list of finalists with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many was Ozuna in 2019.) He’s followed by Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.)

The artists are followed by the 11-time finalist Farruko, 10-time finalist Rauw Alejandro, and also top contender, Jhayco. Who should take the crown? Vote in the fan poll below! (Editor’s Note: The poll winner does not reflect the award decision on Sept. 29).

Produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez, this year’s awards will be given out in 58 categories throughout the Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican music genres. The event is the only awards show to honor the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music as determined by Billboard‘s weekly charts.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that includes Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, and Nicky Jam, among many others. For more information on Billboard Latin Music Week and to register, visit billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

Meet this year’s finalists below:

BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021. John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer is also up for tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of the year for his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

FARRUKO

Farruko rehearses for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 20, 2022. David Becker/Telemundo

Farruko secures 11 entries, competing for artist of the year; Hot Latin Song of the year with “Pepas,” which spent 26 weeks at the top; and Top Latin Album of the year with La 167, among other nods.

JHAYCO

Jhay Cortez attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on Sept. 23, 2021 in Coral Gables, Fla. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

In addition to the artist of the year, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jhayco is a finalist for Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, alongside Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, Farruko, and Rauw Alejandro.

KAROL G

Karol G Pablo Escudero

Colombian artist, Karol G’s categories include artist of the year and Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female, as well as Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event, for her Becky G collab “MAMIII.”

RAUW ALEJANDRO

Rauw Alejandro at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho for Billboard

This year, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has 10 nods, including Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male; top Latin album of the year for Vice Versa; and two nods for Latin pop song of the year (“Todo de Ti,” “Te Felicito” with Shakira).