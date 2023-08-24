Peso Pluma Tops 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma leads the list of finalists for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 21 nods across 15 categories including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year.

His collaboration with Eslabon Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” is up for six awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year, Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. And his hit with Yng Lvcas, “La Bebe,” competes in five categories, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year.

Following Peso Pluma are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with 15 nods each. The former is competing for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year for “Tití Me Preguntó.” The latter is up for Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, while five of Frontera’s entries are for “Bebe Dame” with Fuerza Regida, including in Hot Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. The group’s collab with Bad Bunny, “un X100to,” has four nods, including for Regional Mexican Song of the Year.

For a second year in a row, Karol G is the female artist with the highest number of entries on the list of finalists. The Colombian star has 13 nods in the same number of categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for Mañana Será Bonito. Her collaboration with Shakira, “TQG,” is up for five awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Latin Airplay Song of the Year.

Shakira’s nods, which total 12, also include Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo; as well as Latin Airplay Song of the Year for “Monotonía,” and both Latin Pop Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year for “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Bizarrap.

Also a 12-time finalist is Fuerza Regida, which, in addition to the five nods for “Bebe Dame” with Grupo Frontera, competes for the honors of Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

The 30th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards — set to take place Oct. 5 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. — will broadcast live on Telemundo, and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, on Peacock and the Telemundo app. Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, it will be available on Telemundo Internacional.

This year, awards will be given out in 48 categories through the Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm and regional Mexican music genres. Two awards are new: Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year. And special honors such as the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award and the Billboard Icon Award will also be given.

Other top finalists include Eslabon Armado with 10 entries; Rauw Alejandro with seven; Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid and Yng Lvcas with six each; and Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo and Natanael Cano with four.

The Latin Billboard Music Awards are the only ones that recognize the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, according to Billboard‘s weekly charts. Produced by Telemundo and MBS Special Events, they coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers including Shakira, Peso Pluma, Arcángel, Vico C and many more. Get your tickets today for the Billboard Latin Music Week 2023 here.

See the complete list of finalists below:

OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New:

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupp Frontera

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

*Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy

Piso 21, 777

Selena, Moonchild Mixes

Tini, Cupido

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Remex

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, LLNM2

Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN

Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year:

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

Jimmy Humilde

MAG

Ovy On The Drums