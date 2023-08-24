Peso Pluma Tops 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists: Complete List

Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma leads the list of finalists for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 21 nods across 15 categories including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year.
His collaboration with Eslabon Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” is up for six awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year, Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. And his hit with Yng Lvcas, “La Bebe,” competes in five categories, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year.
Following Peso Pluma are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with 15 nods each. The former is competing for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year for “Tití Me Preguntó.” The latter is up for Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, while five of Frontera’s entries are for “Bebe Dame” with Fuerza Regida, including in Hot Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year. The group’s collab with Bad Bunny, “un X100to,” has four nods, including for Regional Mexican Song of the Year.
For a second year in a row, Karol G is the female artist with the highest number of entries on the list of finalists. The Colombian star has 13 nods in the same number of categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for Mañana Será Bonito. Her collaboration with Shakira, “TQG,” is up for five awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Latin Airplay Song of the Year.
Shakira’s nods, which total 12, also include Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo; as well as Latin Airplay Song of the Year for “Monotonía,” and both Latin Pop Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year for “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Bizarrap.
Also a 12-time finalist is Fuerza Regida, which, in addition to the five nods for “Bebe Dame” with Grupo Frontera, competes for the honors of Artist of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group; and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.
The 30th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards — set to take place Oct. 5 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. — will broadcast live on Telemundo, and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, on Peacock and the Telemundo app. Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, it will be available on Telemundo Internacional.
This year, awards will be given out in 48 categories through the Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm and regional Mexican music genres. Two awards are new: Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year. And special honors such as the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award and the Billboard Icon Award will also be given.
Other top finalists include Eslabon Armado with 10 entries; Rauw Alejandro with seven; Rosalía, Bizarrap, Feid and Yng Lvcas with six each; and Ivan Cornejo, Manuel Turizo and Natanael Cano with four.
The Latin Billboard Music Awards are the only ones that recognize the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, according to Billboard‘s weekly charts. Produced by Telemundo and MBS Special Events, they coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers including Shakira, Peso Pluma, Arcángel, Vico C and many more. Get your tickets today for the Billboard Latin Music Week 2023 here.
See the complete list of finalists below:
OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, New:
Bizarrap
Chino Pacas
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Yng Lvcas
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Grupo Firme
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Maître Gims
Marshmello
Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Grupp Frontera
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
*Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Feid
Junior H
Natanael Cano
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Grupo Marca Registrada
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
DEL
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
Lizos
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Peso Pluma, Génesis
Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Ivan Cornejo
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Yuridia
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Marca Registrada
Maná
Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:
Del
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Becky G
Enrique Iglesias
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Camila
Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Maluma, “Junio”
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Dale Play
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
Piso 21, 777
Selena, Moonchild Mixes
Tini, Cupido
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Columbia
RCA
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Elvis Crespo
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
Rosalía, “Despechá”
Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Columbia
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WK
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Enterprises
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carin León
Junior H
Ivan Cornejo
Natanael Cano
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Afinarte
Remex
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Peso Pluma, Génesis
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Del
Manzana
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Feid
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Cartel de Santa
Mambo Kingz
The Rudeboyz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Republic
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, LLNM2
Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Interscope Geffen A&M
Real Hasta La Muerte
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
MAG
Pedro Tovar
Peso Pluma
Publisher of the Year:
11ONCE Music, BMI
Double P Publishing, BMI
Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI
Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
BMG
Kobalt Music
Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
Jimmy Humilde
MAG
Ovy On The Drums