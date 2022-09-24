All the Spirit of Hope Winners in Billboard Latin Music Awards History

In 1996, Gloria Estefan became the first-ever award to receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award at the 3rd annual Billboard Latin Music Awards.
The Cuban-American singer, who that year nabbed three awards — including Latin dance single of the year for “Abriendo Puertas” — was also recognized for her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her musical work.
Since its inception in 26 years ago in honor of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award has been awarded to 22 artists, including two-time honorees Estefan (1996, 2011) and Maná (2000, 2013). No award was given out in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021.
This year, the special award will be presented to global pop star Christina Aguilera, who in addition to her musical accolades, has lifted her voice to help end the cycle of domestic abuse, been a longtime supporter and ally to the LGBTQ+ community, raised awareness about HIV/AIDS research, and traveled the globe to help feed children in poverty-stricken areas.
Xtina, who is also confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, is slated to perform during the awards show, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards — where Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories — will be simulcast on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
Below, see all of the Spirt of Hope Award winners in Billboard Latin Music Award history:
1996 – Gloria Estefan
1997 – Emmanuel
1998 – Willy Chirino
1999 – Olga Tañon
2000 – Mana
2001 – Los Tigres del Norte
2002 – Ricky Martin
2003 – El General
2004 – Soraya
2005 – Juan Luis Guerra
2006 – Shakira
2007 – Ricardo Montaner
2008 – Juanes
2009 – Daddy Yankee
2010 – Marc Anthony
2011 – Gloria Estefan
2013 – Mana
2014 – Carlos Vives
2015 – Carlos Santana
2017 – Luis Fonsi
2020 – Maluma
2022 – Christina Aguilera