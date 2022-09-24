All the Spirit of Hope Winners in Billboard Latin Music Awards History

In 1996, Gloria Estefan became the first-ever award to receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award at the 3rd annual Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Cuban-American singer, who that year nabbed three awards — including Latin dance single of the year for “Abriendo Puertas” — was also recognized for her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her musical work.

Since its inception in 26 years ago in honor of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award has been awarded to 22 artists, including two-time honorees Estefan (1996, 2011) and Maná (2000, 2013). No award was given out in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

This year, the special award will be presented to global pop star Christina Aguilera, who in addition to her musical accolades, has lifted her voice to help end the cycle of domestic abuse, been a longtime supporter and ally to the LGBTQ+ community, raised awareness about HIV/AIDS research, and traveled the globe to help feed children in poverty-stricken areas.

Xtina, who is also confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, is slated to perform during the awards show, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Christina Aguilera

The Billboard Latin Music Awards — where Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories — will be simulcast on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

Below, see all of the Spirt of Hope Award winners in Billboard Latin Music Award history:

1996 – Gloria Estefan

1997 – Emmanuel

1998 – Willy Chirino

1999 – Olga Tañon

2000 – Mana

2001 – Los Tigres del Norte

2002 – Ricky Martin

2003 – El General

2004 – Soraya

2005 – Juan Luis Guerra

2006 – Shakira

Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/GI

2007 – Ricardo Montaner

2008 – Juanes

2009 – Daddy Yankee

2010 – Marc Anthony

2011 – Gloria Estefan

2013 – Mana

2014 – Carlos Vives

2015 – Carlos Santana

2017 – Luis Fonsi

2020 – Maluma

2022 – Christina Aguilera