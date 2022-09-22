Billboard Español Launches With New Website, All-Spanish Content

In an unprecedented move that underscores its commitment to Latin music and Spanish speaking music fans, Billboard has launched a new, all-Spanish language digital brand, Billboard Español.

Billboard Español will serve as the premiere in-language global destination for Latin music, and the premiere global destination for music in Spanish. Its launch also makes Billboard the first U.S. mainstream media company to launch an all-Spanish site devoted to music. The inaugural issue features Colombian superstar Camilo on its cover, as well as exclusive video and digital content with Maluma, Grupo Firme and Romeo Santos. All four artists will also participate in Billboard Latin Music Week, September 26 – October 1. Billboard Español will also feature the Billboard charts readers expect.

“At Billboard, we saw, recognized, and celebrated Latin music long before anyone else in the mainstream did,” said Billboard’s chief content officer of Latin, Leila Cobo. “We take great pride in the fact that, by publishing our weekly charts and covering Latin music for more than three decades, we played an integral role in Latin music’s growth and consolidation. Publishing in-language, for Spanish readers and fans globally – is something only Billboard could do.”

Cobo will add oversight of Billboard Español and its newly-created team to her current responsibilities. The editorial team is composed of Latin all-star journalists including deputy editor Sigal Ratner-Arias, who joins the team after two decades leading Spanish entertainment at the Associated Press. Gabe Vargas, formerly of Complex, will lead business development, and Manuel Ballagas joins as Translator. Additionally, correspondents from Mexico, Spain, Colombia, and Argentina will be regular contributors.

“The launch of Billboard Español is such an important milestone for the Billboard brand and part of a much greater long-term strategy to expand its global footprint,” said CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media, Jay Penske. “I am proud that we are making Billboard’s content accessible to readers in one of the most spoken languages in the world.”

“At Billboard we have always placed the artist at the center of everything we do,” said Mike Van, president of Billboard. “Billboard Español is the natural extension of this approach and will allow Latin Artists to connect more deeply with their fans. This launch is the next pillar of our global expansion strategy for both North America and Latin America and I could not be more excited to be a part of the team who will bring this much needed product to the marketplace.”

“Billboard Español is the logical evolution of Billboard‘s decades-long commitment to covering Latin Music, at a time when pop music globally is more heavily influenced by Latin than ever,” said Dana Droppo, Billboard‘s chief brand officer. “Our Spanish speaking readership deserves dedicated coverage of the music they love and I am thrilled to support Leila Cobo and Sigal Ratner-Arias in this historic launch.”

“I am honored to join the wonderful leadership team at Billboard to help make this Español dream a reality,” added Ratner-Arias. “I could not be prouder to be part of a publication with such a distinguished history and go on this journey with Leila. I’m very excited about the possibilities ahead. I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!”

Visit Billboard Español