Vote for the Best Summer Latin Song of 2023 (So Far): ‘TQG,’ ‘Ella Baila Sola’ & More

Here are the 2023 Latin songs to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Shakira & Karol G
Shakira & Karol G Jaume De Laiguana

The first day of summer officially kicked off Wednesday (June 21), and to set the tone for a sunny and beachy season, Billboard is asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin song of summer 2023 (so far). 

The fan-related poll includes 14 songs that were released this year and have already hit No. 1 across the Billboard Latin charts, including Hot Latin Songs, Tropical Airplay, Regional Mexican Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay, to name a few.

Bizarrap and Shakira’s unapologetic and empowered EDM track “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” released in January, forms part of the poll after spending five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and topping the Latin Pop Airplay chart for 12 consecutive weeks. Also in the poll is the ultimate girl power anthem “TQG” by Karol G and Shak, which hit No. 1 across the Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. 

Over on the Música Mexicana side are chart-toppers Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, whose “Ella Baila Sola” is currently No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, where it’s remained for more than 10 weeks. The viral track is also leading the Regional Mexican Airplay chart in its third week. Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s emo Cumbia-Norteño “Un X100to,” currently No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated June 24), is also in the poll. 

Meanwhile, in the Tropical charts, Manuel Turizo replaced himself at No. 1 with the Marshmello-assisted “El Merengue.” The track is currently at the top in its 12th week after “La Bachata reigned four weeks prior. 

Other No. 1 bangers include Feid and Yandel’s “Yandel 150,” Daddy Yankee & Myke Towers’ “Ulala,” and Christian Nodal’s “Un Cumbion Dolido,” to name a few. Vote for your favorite summer Latin jam (so far in 2023) below: 

