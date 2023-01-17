What’s the Best Shakira Song to Get Over an Ex? Vote!

Less than a week ago, Shakira unleashed her very unapologetic track—and first collaborative effort—alongside Argentine hitmaker Bizarrap called “Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 53.”

In the nearly four-minute diss track, the Colombian global star slams her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom she had a 12-year relationship and have two sons together. She doesn’t hold back, even throwing a jab at her former in-laws and Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí.

“I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me/ I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it bothers you,” she chants, also saying in the lyrics, “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

An instant certified bop, the session accumulated over 15 million streams on Spotify in its first 24 hours—topping the service’s Top 50 global playlist—and the blue-tinted music video got over 55 million views on YouTube, a record for a Spanish-language song. That single-day count also allowed it to debut at No.12 on the Billboard Global 200 and at No. 8 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. this week.

But this isn’t the first time that Shakira, a hopeless romantic with an armored heart, pens a song for an ex. In fact, a younger Shak is known for hits like “Si Te Vas” (1998), where she warns an ex about not getting back together after he leaves her for another girl, and “Poem to a Horse” (2001), where she strong and proudly walks away from a narcissist.

