What’s Your Favorite Regional Mexican/Urban Collab? Vote!

Once considered unorthodox, collaborations between regional Mexican music and urban artists are now considered part of the norm.

Over the past few years, the industry has witnessed unprecedented team-ups, including Bad Bunny‘s first major splash into this world alongside then-emerging corridos tumbados act Natanael Cano. In 2019, the pair released a remix to Cano’s “Soy El Diablo.”

Four years later, Bunny is back at it again, this time partnering with another newcomer, Grupo Frontera. Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican superstar and Frontera released the norteño-tinged cumbia “un x100to.”

Peso Pluma, Mexican music’s latest hitmaker, has delivered star-studded collaborations with non-regional Mexican artists, including Nicki Nicole, Ovy on the Drums and Blessd. Both Ovy and Blessd joined Peso to sing his signature corridos bélicos.

Meanwhile, in March, Nicky Jam and Luis R. Conriquez delivered “Como El Viento,” a melodious corrido with hints of trap. “I’ve always respected regional Mexican music,” Jam previously told Billboard Español. “It’s not from my culture — in Puerto Rico, you hear more salsa, merengue and Caribbean music, but I lived 10 years in Colombia, and over there you listen to it a lot. So they showed me this song and I thought it was the perfect one for me.”

Other collaborations between regional Mexican artists and urban acts featured on our list include Grupo Firme and Maluma’s “Cada Quien,” Ivan Cornejo and Jhayco’s “Está Dañada (Remix),” and Banda MS, Snoop Dogg and Becky G’s “Qué Maldición.”

