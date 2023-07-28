New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Darell, Kany Garcia, Caloncho, & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Darell, Everybody Go to the Discotek (Sony Music Latin)

If the album’s title is any indication, Darell has just dropped an album that’s meant to dance and perrear, not all night long, but year-round. Everybody Go to the Discotek, named after his signature phrase, is home to 18 tracks that are not only crafted for a good time at the club but also showcases Darell’s musical versatility. At the core of each track is his distinct, deep, raspy vocals, but while some songs are hard-hitting perreos (“Deshidratado,” “Ponte Bonita,” and “Me Dice Daddy,” to name a few), the Puerto Rican act is as experimental as ever. “Lollipop” is a sensual merengue-bachata fusion, “Rulay” is a tribute to Dominican dembow “Funka” is a saucy Brazilian funk number and focus single “Wait Deh Man,” a reggae-infused collaboration with Nicky Jam, Wisin, and Luar La L. Other collaborators on Everybody Go to the Discotek include Ozuna, Myke Towers, Sech, Jory Boy, Maffio, Omar Courtz and Omar Montes. — JESSICA ROIZ

Related Shakira Makes History in Top 3 Spots on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

Kany García & Carin Leon, “Te Lo Agradezco” (5020 Records)

Kany García starts her new song with an imposing tuba beat that then gives space to a requinto-driven melody, with both instruments ultimately fusing to give life to this powerful pop ballad. For “Te Lo Agradezco,” the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter reels in regional Mexican star Carin Leon, whose signature vibrant vocals complement Kany’s equally potent voice, as they sing about being better off after ending a toxic relationship. “This love was too big for you, and you would say that I couldn’t live without you and now you’re looking for any reason to talk about me, oh love, you still have that urge to hurt my heart,” they sing, obviously striking a chord. — GRISELDA FLORES

Grupo Firme & Pipe Bueno, “Entre Botellas” (Music VIP Entertainment)

Pipe Bueno teamed up with Grupo Firme to create the ultimate heartbreak anthem, “Entre Botellas.” The unique vocals and fresh perspective of Pipe, along with the distinctive sound of Firme, reaffirms regional music’s ongoing success throughout the world, as “Entre Botellas” marks the debut collaboration between a Colombian artist and a renowned regional Mexican group. The song was penned by Eduin Caz and Abraham Hernández of Grupo Firme and narrates the tale of two friends who are catching up over drinks. As they discuss their recent love interests, they discover they have both fallen for the same woman. The duo then reminisce about their lost love while drowning their sorrows with a few more bottles. “Between bottles and already drunk, I don’t even remember that I love you and that I would like to be the owner of your kisses,” they sing in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Residente, Ricky Martin, “Quiero Ser Baladista” (Sony Music Latin)

More than a song, Residente’s nine-minute, seven-second long “Quiero ser baladista” is a stream of consciousness on tiradera (diss tracks), music, lyrics, performance art and entertainment value, where the music video –a bona fide short film—is as important as the music. The black and white flick kicks off with Residente being shot dead in an elevator, as what sounds like a tinkly “elevator music” version of Ricky Martin’s hit “Vuelve” plays in the background. From there, Residente revives, brings down his assailants, and, over sparse chords, delivers one of his signature raps centering on his lyrical prowess and the fact that he’s the best (“I’m the wolf who upsets the henhouse”). Then, things take a turn. Residente reveals that his tied up captive is actually Sony Music Latin Iberia chairman Afo Verde, auditions as a balladeer, in Ricky Martin’s voice, then shoots Verde. In turn, Martin shoots Residente and channels the rapper, in a recall of Justin Bieber playing Drake in “Pop Star.” Will we remember the music in a week? Probably not, but forgetting a “rapping” Ricky will be tough to do. — LEILA COBO

Caloncho, “Wacha Checa” (Universal Music Mexico)

Caloncho brings us a romantic mid-tempo indie pop song with hints of reggae and folk that’s as “refreshing as mint,” to quote part of the lyrics. In “Wacha Checa,” the Mexican singer-songwriter invites us to open our eyes and appreciate the good things in life. “Let go of everything that weighs you down/ Leave behind everything that happened/ The occasion is so perfect, wacha, checa/ Where are you today,” he sings in his characteristic laid-back style, in Spanish. “[This song] is an attempt to make someone else see everything that is around them that it is beautiful, and that for some reason they are not seeing it from the correct angle,” the press notes say. The music video, starring Caloncho and his wife sharing everyday moments in their home, is just as sweet and serene. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Kurt, “Luz Prendida” (Universal Music Mexico)

Armed with an acoustic guitar and honest lyrics, Mexican singer-songwriter Kurt presents his new song “Luz Prendida.” Without embellishments or pretensions, Kurt describes the virtues and particularities of the muse of his inspiration that make him fall in love, creating a beautiful romantic ballad. “I didn’t think I would find you and that, instantly, you would teach me so many ways to love you/ You are the true proof, that love is not a waiting room/I want to be closer to you, seeing you already makes me happy/You are the true proof, that love takes time, but it always arrives,” he sings throughout the song. The video, set in an eclectic home where vintage and contemporary elements converge, shows the artist in his essence, accompanied by his instrument and his beloved. The song comes at a good time, as a friendly reminder not to lose hope and to keep believing that love can be found at the right time, even when breakup news takes over the headlines. — LUISA CALLE

Luiza Lian, 7 Estrelas | quem arrancou o céu? (ZZK Records)

Buoyed by psychedelic-leaning electronic music and experimental pop, Luiza Lian concocts a highly imaginative album on 7 Estrelas | quem arrancou o céu? (or 7 Stars | Who Ripped Out the Sky?) that twists and turns in unexpected ways. With unpredictable drum patterns, courtesy of longtime collaborator French/Brazilian producer Charles Tixier, and her ethereal voice (which can turn stormy in an instant), Lian’s fourth studio album puts a spotlight on her unflinching approach at making soul-stirring art. Languorous beats with occasional subtle distortions take the lead on “A Minha Música É,” while “Tecnicolor” displays a range of sound with vibrant vocal effects. “My music is a landscape for you to enter your own journey,” she sings in Portuguese on the intro track. As the press release notes, the album is “a profound reflection on how we distort our lives based on false reflections we see both digitally in our use of social media and materially in an increasingly consumerist society.” — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Check out more editor’s picks in the weekly playlist below!