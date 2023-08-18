New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Maluma & Carin Leon, Ha*Ash, Los Ángeles Azules & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Maluma & Carin Leon, “Según Quién” (Sony Music Latin)

For his new regional Mexican song, Maluma is joined by Carin Leon, a leading force in the música mexicana realm. “Según Quién” highlights the fusion of two genres, creating pop-norteño with acoustic guitars and a trumpet that accentuates the song’s lyrics. Produced by Edgar Barrera, this new collab was co-written by Maluma, Barrera, Keityn, Lenin Yorney Palacios “Lexus” and Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño “Casta.” The song is a dedication to someone who mistakenly believes you still love them. “Tell the one who is informing you that you are being misinformed, and for them to inform you well,” Maluma croons. The track will be part of the Colombian star’s next album Don Juan, which is set to be released Aug. 25. — INGRID FAJARDO

Ha*Ash feat. Reik, “Te Acuerdas” (Sony Music México)

Both Ha*Ash and Reik are known for their power ballads and heart-wrenching lyrics. A collab between the two powerhouse pop acts had been a long time coming, and today, they join forces to deliver “Te Acuerdas,” a soulful romantic song that stays true to their essence. The stripped-down track, powered by a piano and guitars, puts Hanna, Ashley and Jesús Navarro’s striking and evocative vocals at the forefront, as they sing about not being able to let go of a past lover. “Remember you loved me, do you remember, because I do,” they declare.

“It was a collaboration that we knew our fans were waiting for,” sisters Hanna and Ashley (Ha*Ash) said in a statement. “We had been wanting to do something with our little brothers from Reik for a long time. We’ve shared a record label for a long time and we’ve practically grown up together. We wanted a song that represented both of us and ‘Te Acuerdas’ is one of those heartbreaking songs that both their fans and ours love.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Mon Laferte, “Te Juro Que Volveré” (Universal Music Group México)

It wasn’t supposed to be the first release of Mon Laferte’s next album, but “Te juro que volveré” became an unanticipated new single in recent days when it was leaked. Narrated by an unknown voice, which could be her own (just distorted), the “simple” cumbia — as the Chilean-born artist describes it — is a slow, deep, sad song about a young woman who leaves her hometown to pursue her dreams, and her promise to her mother to go back for her as soon as she could.

“This story is my story,” says Mon Laferte in a press release, noting that, in her case, her mother was actually her grandmother. “I juggled through a lot to be here in Mexico for years. Just a year after my grandmother died, things started to go well for me, so I was never able to fulfill that promise.” The song is accompanied by a captivatingly dark visualizer in which Laferte, wrapped in what a appears to be the flags of her native and adoptive countries, sings from her own grave while being honored with a cholo dance and flowers. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Carlos Vives & Juanes, “Las Mujeres” (Sony Music Latin)

Colombian superstars Carlos Vives and Juanes come together in a folkloric tribute to women on the song “Las Mujeres”. In this new vallenato-pop version of the classic vallenato authored by “El Cantor de Fonseca” Carlos Huertas, the compatriots celebrate the beauty and plurality of all the races and subcultures that make up the Colombian idiosyncrasy. The theme — which was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Vives Clásicos de la Provincia album released in 1993 and included in the sequel to volume II in 2009 — incorporates the rock touch of Juanes, who opens the song with his electric guitar and in the video, the two of them sitting enjoying a cup of coffee. “What can we do with women, because they finished me off,” highlights the very Colombian expression in the chorus.

The video shows women of different races, ages, and professions, from indigenous people from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta like the talented accordionist Ati, to the Vallenato singer Lupe with her accordion, “the queen of BMX” Mariana Pajón, models, doctors, pilots, dressmakers, and philanthropists. It also highlights the coffee line of the renowned Juan Valdez brand “Mujeres Cafeteras” in a true tribute to the diversity and power of Colombian women. Recorded on a stage that represents typical Colombian towns, it ends with a colorful mural in honor of “Las Mujeres,” created throughout the song by the talented graffiti artist Ledania. — LUISA CALLE — LUISA CALLE

Anitta, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story (A Republic Record / UMLE)

Picking up steam from her viral “Funk Rave” reverie, Anitta arrives with a sweltering carioca funk trilogy: Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. On the three-track release, the Brazilian superstar brings all back to her favela foundations, unleashing a no-holds-barred fête with two new bangers, “Casi Casi” and “Used to Be.” Bolstered by an arresting baile funk beat, the former trilingual cut sees the Brazilian singer in her most playful phase as she teases with flirty verses while the street party stays lit, as shown in the kitschy new music video. Meanwhile, “Used to Be” sees Anitta reminiscing on her adventurous, pleasure-seeking journey. The visual for the latter track will drop August 24. Bem-vindos à Funk Generation. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Los Ángeles Azules & Maria Becerra, “El Amor De Mi Vida” (Seitrack/UMG Recordings)

In a first-ever collaboration, Los Ángeles Azules and Maria Becerra deliver “El Amor de mi Vida” (the love of my life). Produced by the group’s Jorge Mejía and Rodolfo Lugo, Becerra starts off showcasing her powerhouse vocals, backed by soft accordion and guitar melodies, before transitioning into an infectious cumbia sonidera and cumbia villera fusion. Composed by Becerra alongside Horacio Palencia, Andy Clay Cruz and Nina Mínguez, the track narrates the story of a person who’s all-in with love. “Let’s go far away/baby, tell me yes/I’m ready to love you, if not, forget about me/give you my kisses all night/and tell you, if you didn’t know, I want to make love but make you the love of my life,” the Argentine singer chants.

The music video was filmed in Argentina and stars Becerra’s actual family members. “They [Los Ángeles Azules] have been the soundtrack of my house and family parties, and that is what we wanted to reflect in the video with my family being part of it because we feel that it is the essence of the song,” Becerra says in a press statement. — JESSICA ROIZ

