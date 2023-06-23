New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Peso Pluma & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

J Balvin, Quevedo, Omar Courtz & YOVNGCHIMI, “En Alta” (Universal Music Latino/Sueños Globales)

J Balvin made a surprising comeback this week when he uploaded a video to his Instagram drinking his morning coffee and repeating “buenos dias.” In the clip, he hinted at the title of his new single, “En Alta.” It was the first time Balvin appeared after taking a nearly 10-month social media break. For his grand musical return, the Colombian artist reeled in newcomers Quevedo, Omart Courtz and YOVNGCHIMI, further proving that he will always support new talent — as he once did with a then-rising Bad Bunny, Feid, Rosalía, Karol G, Maria Becerra, and more.

Produced by Hear This Music (also featuring Mambo Kingz & DJ Luian), “En Alta” is an infectious electro-trap fusion about manifesting nothing but good vibes and being surrounded by positive-minded people. “We continue at the top/Everyone in the middle, I don’t want fake people/We are better than yesterday, thank God/Today there is a party on the terrace, we are chillin,” goes the chorus. — JESSICA ROIZ

María José Llergo, “Rueda, Rueda” (Sony Music España)

“Rueda, Rueda” is the enchanting new single of Spanish singer María José Llergo, and the lead track of her upcoming album, set to drop this fall. “First preview of the album that is not going to change my life, it is directly giving it to me” she shared on her Instagram. The song starts as an enrapturing flamenco chant, and develops into a flamenco-pop tune, with her voice as the protagonist. Llergo knows how to deliver a powerful interpretation that connects with and captivates the listener. “I don’t even know what day it is/ For me all days are holidays/ I travel the world singing about what I write/ Oslo, Paris, Montreal, and the United Kingdom” she sings at the opening of the track. The video shows a lot of — you guessed it — wheels, and people of all ages in an open field. — LUISA CALLE

Maria Becerra, “Corazón Vacío” (Warner Music Latin)

More so than most other rising Latin female stars, Maria Becerra has eschewed the tropes of sexy vamping and imagery in favor of songs that are commercial, but point to deeper meaning and substance. “Corazón Vacío,” produced by longtime collaborator XRoss, kicks off with a moody, slow intro, with Becerra singing practically a cappella over pads, before the reggaetón beat kicks in almost a full minute later. That Becerra can keep our attention with that ploy is notable, and speaks to her singing and to lyrics that are memorable and well crafted (we love “Yo quería hablar con vos, pero otra voz me dijo que, ‘No te ilusiones más con él.’”) The video, where Becerra plays a single mom raising her daughter after her boyfriend leaves her, is really resonating with fans. — LEILA COBO

Peso Pluma, Génesis (Double P Records/Prajin Parlay)

Peso Pluma’s global takeover has just begun — and, to keep the momentum going, the corridos singer-songwriter has delivered Génesis, his new album, which cements Mexican music’s stronghold. The 14-track set thrives on Peso’s core sound, powered by a trombone and tololoche, and includes previously released songs such as the swaggy “77” featuring Eladio Carrión, “Rosa Pastel” with up-and-comer Jasiel Nuñez and the closing heartbreak anthem “Bye.” Among the new cuts, there’s the provocative “Carnal,” with corridos tumbados pioneer Natanael Cano, plus the blunt, attitude-heavy “Rubicon.”

My personal favorite is “Luna,” a collaboration with another música mexicana powerhouse, Junior H. It’s a gorgeous love song that showcases Peso’s romantic side: “Moon you tell her, that you’re the only one that can see her/ Take care of her, my moon, you’ll always see her/ Tell her that she won’t see me anymore, but that you’ll always be there,” the pair sing over a nostalgic trombone riff. But please also listen to “Lagunas” with Nuñez — while it’s led by masterful requinto lines, it’s a dreamy pop song at its core. — GRISELDA FLORES

Bad Gyal, Young Miko, Tokischa, “Chulo pt.2” (Universal Music Latino/Interscope)

Powered by a hard-hitting reggaetón thump, “Chulo pt.2” sees Spanish artist Bad Gyal pursuing risqué, sex-positive ventures with no lyrical filter. Unlike the solo route of “Chulo,” its second iteration brings Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko and Dominican dembow singer Tokischa along for the ride. “I love how natural this project came to be,” says Bad Gyal in a press release. “Both Tokischa and Young Miko gave this song a new meaning, and transformed it into a very original and perfect continuation, straying away from the typical remix.” Produced by Mag and Mauro, the single witnesses the freaky trio hone their carnal-seeking antics as they gamble with (arguably) bad decisions and a lust for life. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Marshmello & Tiago PZK, “Como Yo :(” (Joytime Collective/Sony Music Latin)

In only 2:30 minutes, Marshmello and Tiago PZK will capture your attention and leave you wanting more with this dreamy pop song filled with wistful melodies and upbeat drum patterns. Co-written by the American DJ and music producer and the Argentine singer and rapper, “Como Yo :(” finds a lovesick Tiago reminiscing on a past lover, as he croons lyrics like, “No one is going to love you like I loved you/ They may tell you what I told you, but not feel it like I did,” in Spanish. The music video, directed by Justice Silvera, is a captivating dreamscape that shows Tiago singing among clouds in the sky. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Listen to the New Music Latin playlist below: