New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Vico C, Becky G, Gaby Moreno & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Vico C, “Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi” (Age Muzik Dist. By Nain Music, LLC)

In a triumphant revival, Vico C unleashes “Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi” — a nearly six-minute-long track filled with savvy punchlines and head-bopping rhythms. The comeback single, which translates to “ask your dad about me” and forms part of his first studio album in 14 years, is a reminder to old and new generations that he’s one of the pioneers of Latin rap (Vico kicked off his career in Puerto Rico in the 1980s). “Be careful!/ That it’s been a long time since I’ve sounded/ Because I’ve been like a bear in hibernation, and I’m no tired bull,” spits the artist born Luis Armando Lozada Cruz. “To the reggeatoneros that don’t know that when it comes to beats, I got more options than a street-vendor,” he later chants.

Backed by ‘90s hip-hop beats — charged with live drums and a record-scratch sound effect — Vico explains that the more than 10 years of silence represent over a decade of personal growth, and each wise verse is on “Pregúntale a Tu Papá Por Mi” reflects that. “This is not a moment where I say ‘despite everything, I got up again,’ but one where I say ‘despite everything, I kept walking […] the path was 14 years of growth that is projected today in the form of music… my music,” he expresses in a press statement. — JESSICA ROIZ

Gaby Moreno & Oscar Isaac, “Luna de Xelajú” (Gaby Moreno/Cosmica Artists)

The talented singer songwriter Gaby Moreno has drawn the renowned actor Oscar Isaac into music to serenade us with a touching interpretation of the Guatemalan classic “Luna de Xelajú”. The single is the lead track from Moreno’s upcoming acoustic album X MÍ (VOL. 1) to be released on May 5. In the song, the duet intertwines their voices to give a profound and soulful acoustic performance of the classic, written in 1944 by Paco Perez, which has become a second anthem of their country.

“Just two voices with two guitars, singing together this timeless, sweet, and nostalgic song from our motherland,” comments Moreno in a statement. For his part, Isaac comments, “My grandmother Graciela Argentina Nicolle de Estrada would perform ‘Luna De Xelajú’ in the concert halls of Guatemala. Growing up it was always hummed or sung as a lullaby by my mother Eugenia.” In the video, the artists are seen performing in an empty auditorium accompanied by acoustic guitars and owning their Guatemalan roots — not only through music, but also with their clothing choices. It ends with the phrase, “Con amor para Guate” (“With love, for Guate”). — LUISA CALLE

Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Nuestra Canción” (Lumbre Music/Columbia Records)

Siblings’ trio Yahritza Y Su Esencia have gifted fans a two-song project with the songs “No Se Puede Decir Adiós” and “Nuestra Canción.” The former, penned by award-winning songwriter Edgar Barrera (who also produced the track), is a departure for the Mexican-American act, not so much in the sense of its style — it’s still very much driven by raw acoustic guitar — but in it being the rare song from the young artists to not be written by the trio itself. Still, Yahirtza’s evocative vocals shine in this slightly more rhythmic track. The second song in the bundle, “Nuestra Canción,” written by siblings Armando and Yahritza, takes the trio back to its core somber sierreño sound and signature guitar solos — a bulletproof formula for the group. — GRISELDA FLORES

Becky G & Peso Pluma, “Chanel” (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records)

Becky G further demonstrates her genre versatility on latest release “Chanel,” featuring corridos tumbados newcomer Peso Pluma. With a voice well laid back, or bien tumbada, and an octave deeper than usual, the Inglewood star leaves the past behind her and pushes forward with lyrics that express better days ahead. “I will remember you forever in my life, baby/ And even though I know I’ll never be able to see you again/ And for that I love you, baby,” she remarks. Although Becky and Peso trade verses like two star-crossed lovers ready to move on, their desire for the nice things in life just might have been their undoing: “I took you to Chanel/ Also chose from Cartier/ And one day she left me/ To one day never to return,” he barks back against a snarling upbeat acoustic backdrop.

Peso Pluma is March’s Billboard Latin artist on the rise, and is one of the most exhilarating artists of the burgeoning regional Mexican movement, which incorporates a dash of hip-hop elements into more traditional corrido stylings. The song is Becky G’s first single from an upcoming all-regional Mexicano album she’s set to release later this year, with more collaborations to be announced soon. The Chicana hitmaker is also slated to perform at Coachella on April 14. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Emilia, “Jagger.mp3” (Sony Music Latin)

In her first release since her debut album of 2022 tú crees en mí?, Emilia offers a funky, upbeat dance floor banger inspired by the sounds of the early 2000s. Sprinkled with some English but written mostly in Spanish, “Jagger.mp3” is a steamy song that plays with different tempos and is reminiscent of hits by Ciara and Missy Elliott. “Lo que tengo de buena lo tengo de mala/ I’m, I’m, I’m bad bitch, ‘toy volando sin alas”, the Argentine artist sings. The music video, directed by Ballve, matches the style of the mp3 era, with vibrant colors and choreographies and trendy vintage vibes. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

