New Music Latin: Listen to Releases from Rosalia, Maluma and More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Explore Explore rosalia See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rosalía, “TUYA” (Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment)

Rosalía honors her affection for Japan in a sensual new song and music video titled “TUYA” (Spanish for “Yours”,) a slow reggaetón infused with strings from the koto, the national instrument of Japan, along with flamenco and techno. With lustful lyrics like “Only tonight I’m yours, yours/ Only tonight you are mine, mine/ You want to see me naked, uh-ah/ Me you under my navel, yeah,” the single is co-produced by the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter — and follows RR, her joint three song project alongside fiancée Rauw Alejandro, released in March.

Related 5 Highlights from the 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards

“Exploring is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of ‘TUYA,’ inspirations such as reggaetón, Japanese instruments, flamenco and gabber techno coexist at the same level,” Rosalía says in a press release. The enthralling music clip, directed by Stillz and shot in Tokyo, finds the Spanish superstar wandering the streets deep in thought, with a furry companion in a bag, while experiencing the joys of the city. It “serves as a love letter to Japan,” the release adds, “a country that Rosalía has great love and respect for.” It is undoubtedly captivating in the finest Rosalía fashion. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Maluma, “COCO LOCO” (Sony Music Latin)

We’ve heard Maluma effortlessly navigate from reggaeton to pop to Regional Mexican to salsa to Brazilian funk but for his latest single “COCO LOCO,” the Colombian artist stuns with his first-ever merengue. Just in time for summer, the track, produced by MadMusick and written by Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), Julio González Tavares, Jonathan Rivera, Giencarlos Rivera, Edgar Barrera, and Vicente Barco, fuses a sensual merengue rhythm with synth electronic beats and a hook borrowed from Daft Punk’s “Veridis Quo.” “COCO LOCO” narrates the story of a man who’s crazy over a girl and can’t hold back his feelings anymore. “Wherever you want me/ I’ll give you all my love at once,” he chants in the infectious chorus. The vibrant music video was filmed in the midst of a street party under the rain. — JESSICA ROIZ

Techy Fatule, “Que me quedes tu” (La Oreja Media Group)

Dominican Singer/songwriter Techy Fatule looks back to the 1990s heyday of romantic merengue for her “Que me quedes tu.” The track unabashedly derives inspiration from that time period, down to the breathy choruses, performed by male voices to contrast with Fatule’s sweet vocals. The danceable track breaks ground for Fatule, who is best known for her more rock/pop “Cantautora” style, where she sings accompanied by her guitar. This leap, she says, obeys to living a moment where “I feel more comfortable and with the desire to do happy things that reflect my heart. I wanted to challenge myself.” For fans of romantic merengue, it’s a sweet departure. — LEILA COBO

Yeison Jimenez feat. Pasabordo, “Hasta La Madre” (Yj Company/Black Lion Digital)

One of the ambassadors of the Música Popular genre, Yeison Jimenez, recruits Colombian duo Pasabordo to deliver a new anthem for single people called “Hasta La Madre.” The classic mariachi trumpets and guitars fused with hard-hitting percussions give life to this catchy party song that breaks away from the typical breakup song and, instead, celebrates the single life instead of dwelling on the past. In the karaoke-ready chorus, the Colombian acts repeat: “Raise your hand if you want a drink, raise your glass if you don’t believe in love.” — INGRID FAJARDO

MAVICA, “no puedo decir que no (No regrets)” (Broken Levee)

Spanish singer-songwriter and producer MAVICA releases “No puedo decir que no (No regrets)”, the third single of her upcoming album Sometimes a Person Never Comes Back (But That’s Okay) to be released on September 8th. The track starts with a captivating airy sound and evolves into an indie-pop tune with a mix of electronic elements, soft synths and a strong bass line, with feathery vocal harmonies that together hit like a delicate cool breeze.

The bilingual (English and Spanish) lyrics talk about finding a resolution at the end of a relationship, as expressed in MAVICAS’ own words in a press release: “Sometimes it’s hard to learn how to say no to things but eventually we become owners of our own decisions. This song is about not regretting, but acknowledging that things could have been different if you had avoided getting/being influenced by someone or something”. The artist, who lived in London, shows the influence of this city in her music through the alternative and contemporary sounds that captivate the listener. — LUISA CALLE