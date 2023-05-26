New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Yng Lvcas, Grupo Frontera & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Christian Nodal, “Cazzualidades” (Sony Music Latin)

Christian Nodal has penned a love song to his girlfriend, rapper Cazzu, titled “Cazzualidades”—a word play of the Spanish-language word casualidades (casualties) and the Argentine singer’s name. A romantic tune that cleverly fuses mariachi, tango and flamenco, “Cazzualidades” details the honest sentiments he feels for the soon-to-be-mother of his first child. “I may not be Romeo but I love my Julieta,” he says in the track, referring to Cazzu’s real name, Julieta Cazzucheli. In the midst of the single, Nodal spits a fiery rap verse, where he assures that “those who love for real never lose” and “are you what I was looking for? Nah, you’re better than what was meant for me.”

“Cazzualidades” is included in Nodal’s new Forajido2 EP, home to previously-released bangers “Un Cumbion Dolido” and the Tini-assisted “Por El Resto De Tu Vida.” Cazzu & Nodal made their relationship officially public at the 2022 Latin Grammys last November. In April, the Argentinean artist revealed she was expecting a baby during one of her concerts. — JESSICA ROIZ

Yng Lvcas, Six Jewels 23 (Warner Music México)

Emerging Mexican artist Yng Lvcas is one of the very few, if not the only artist to come out of Mexico that has had success in reggaeton. The 23-year-old has been on a winning streak thanks to a remix to his reggaeton anthem “La Bebe” with Peso Pluma. It was the only reggaetón song he included in his 2021 debut EP, Wup? Mixtape1, that was all corridos. Currently, the track is No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, Yng Lvcas has honed his reggaetón sound and has unleashed Six Jewels 23, his second reggaeton set (following LPM).

Inspired by artists such as Bad Bunny, Arcángel and Anuel AA, the young act is on his way to make a name for himself in a genre where not many Mexican artists have achieved success. Six Jewels 23, a seven-track EP that includes “La Bebe – Remix,” showcases Lvcas’ ability to produce hooky beats and earwormy lyrics. The EP’s focus track is “Wazap,” in collaboration with urbano heavy-hitter Justin Quiles. The track is a bouncy reggaetón jam that finds the pair trading verses about a girl who’s hitting them up on WhatsApp. Yng Lvcas also collaborates with Sleezy O (“Erótica”) and Bounce Bosses (“Bandolero”) — who produced “La Bebe – Remix.” Stream the set above. –– GRISELDA FLORES

Chayanne, “Bailando Bachata” (Sony Music Latin)

Chayanne returns to tropical music with “Bailando Bachata,” the third single from his upcoming new album, which will also include his previously-released songs “Tú y Yo” and “Te Amo y Punto.” It’s his first foray into the Dominican genre in almost a decade, since the bachata-pop “Bailando Dos Corazones,” but the new song, he explains to Billboard Español, “is something more faithful, more complete, which makes me very excited.” “How lucky I am that I can see you when I wake up every day/ And when I travel, I miss you/ I carry your photograph in my wallet,” starts the romantic Spanish-language track, co-written by Chayanne, Yasmil Marrufo, Andy Clay Cruz Felipe and Mario Alberto Cáceres Pacheco. Just as romantic is the music video, directed by Katherine Díaz and produced by Guacamaya Films. Set in the 1970s, the clip stars Venezuelan actress and model Veronica Schneider, who lies down to watch her favorite series — starring Chayanne, of course — when she notices that the artist can see her from the screen. The pop icon’s voice blends perfectly with the Caribbean genre on this 3:15 minute song, a soothing balm to the soul that’s sure to get you dancing. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Peso Pluma, “Bye” (Doble P Records)

Powered by an emotional trumpet melody and a guitarrón that slaps, Peso Pluma drops a gut-wrenching kiss-off titled “Bye.” It’s the first solo song since the gripping corridos number “Por Las Noches,” and it already hits with each cutting verse dripping in sad-boy reminiscence. With lyrics like, “Bye/ Better be on your way/ While I smoke and drink wine/ Being with you no longer suits me/ Bye/ And I could care less/ I get distracted by princesses / And your kisses don’t interest me anymore,” it harkens back to Bad Bunny’s classic trap song “Soy Peor” in the way that Peso’s menacing confession is about his heart being tainted from romantic betrayal. The Guadalajara sensation currently is atop the Billboard Global 200 chart with “Ella Baila Sola” alongside Eslabon Armado. He currently has eight other tracks on the coveted all-genres chart, including “La Bebe” remix with Yng Lvcas, “Por Las Noches” remix featuring Nicki Nicole, “PRC” alongside Natanael Cano and more. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Arthur Hanlon & Peter Nieto, “Darte un Beso“ (Sony Music Latin)

Virtuoso pianist Arthur Hanlon delights us with a reinterpretation of Prince Royce’s popular bachata “Darte un Beso” in the company of Cuban singer Peter Nieto. The cover is the opening track of Hanlon’s upcoming album, Legados: Bachata, slated for release on June 23 via Sony Music Latin and the first of forthcoming series of albums that will celebrate some of the greatest hits in Latin music. “I have dedicated my career and music to Latin music for over 20 years. It is an honor for me to make instrumental versions, for piano, of the best songs in Latin music,” the pianist says in a statement.

Hanlon gracefully delivers his instrumentals with a blend of R&B and soul arrangements, while honoring the original bachata, offering a refreshing and classy way to revive those beautiful songs that inspire positive feelings. Accompanying the release is an uplifting and inspiring video that celebrates love in all its expressions, incorporating retro clips of endearing moments of loving couples and families. — LUISA CALLE

Grupo Frontera, “Le Va Doler” (Grupo Frontera)

Grupo Frontera delivered the new upbeat norteño tune “Le Va Doler,” a nod to those who’ve healed after a painful heartbreak. This follows their latest hit “Un x100to” with Bad Bunny, which currently sits at No. 5 on the Hot 100. The band’s new song — written by Keytin, Ciey and Edgar Barrera — tell the story of a person navigating life after a rough breakup. Staying true to its core sound, Grupo Frontera subtly blends the norteño accordion with cumbia beats — giving life to melodic notes for each verse. “It will hurt when she sees that I’m over it. When she looks for me, and I don’t feel anything for her anymore, don’t feel anything,” lead singer Adelaido “Payo” Solís sings. — INGRID FAJARDO

Stream Billboard‘s New Music Latin weekly playlist below: