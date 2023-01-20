First Stream Latin: New Music From Nicky Jam, Myke Towers, Ivonne Galaz & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Myke Towers, Sweet & Sour (Warner Music Latina/One World International)

On his 29th birthday (Jan. 15), Myke Towers dropped a surprise EP called Sweet & Sour with three new tracks. It kicks off with “Pauta & Flow,” a saucy drill jam where he raps over a potent bass beat about those artists who are lacking promotion and swag in the game. “Los Angeles” comes next, a smooth, R&B-tinged Hip-Hop song about crushing hard on a girl and always being available for her. In “El Joseo,” which loosely translates to “the hustle,” the ever-versatile Towers drops a hard-hitting reggae plena about following his vision, his everyday hustle, and ultimately achieving his dreams. “I’m headed to the streets/ To work because if not, no one will do it for me/ The hustle doesn’t stop, I don’t plan on sleeping/ I miss the warmth of my country and my people but I’m going to continue/ There’s more goals and dreams to chase,” he chants. With the three-track set, the Puerto Rican artist also hints that a new album might drop this year, following his 2021 release Lyke Mike. — JESSICA ROIZ

Nicky Jam, “Toy a Mil” (Sony Music Latin)

Let’s give it to Nicky Jam for releasing a full-on summer jam in the midst of Winter. The Caribbean-packed “Toy A Mil” finds Jam meshing Jamaican reggae beats with Dominican dembow, while belting sensual and playful lyrics full of Dominican slang. An invitation to start the party, the Jorge Milliano-produced track focuses on a girl Jam was waiting for to be single. The just-as-vibrant music video captures the veteran hitmaker having a “boys night out” with perreo duo Jowell & Randy — who doesn’t shy away from doing the signature Dembow dance, holding a party foam cup in one hand and swaying the other side to side to the thumping rhythm. — INGRID FAJARDO

Ivonne Galaz & Tania Dominguez, “No Puedo Olvidarte” (Rancho Humilde)

Ivonne Galaz kicks off 2023 steering away from her signature corrido tumbado sound and joining forces with Tania Dominguez — Rancho Humilde’s newest signee — on “No Puedo Olvidarte” (I Can’t Forget You). Backed by dreamy requintos, soft drum beats, and a howling bass, the two Mexican newcomers soulfully and wistfully harmonize about a long-lost love. “The more I try, I can’t forget you, you’re constantly in my mind/ I think of you every day, I dream of you every night/ I want something with you, otherwise it seems reproachful,” Dominguez’s dulcet vocals and Galaz’s deep-toned voice lace together on the chorus. — J.R.

Astronomía Interior, Astronomía Interior (Universal Music Mexico)

Enter the enigmatic electro-pop of Astronomía Interior, the latest musical configuration of Jesús Báez and Ángel Mosqueda, better known respectively as the keyboardist and bassist of Zoé. On their eponymous debut side project, the imaginative pair continue reworking their electronic-leaning productions with a more New Wave and poppier feel. For instance, “Movimiento” embarks on a synthwave journey with an insatiable beat that evokes the freestyle era. However, they shoot for the stars throughout — as evinced on “Estrella Fugaz” and “Un Mundo Raro,” songs that glimmer with brilliant arrangements. The Mexican duo will be touring the U.S. this year and are confirmed to perform at Vive Latino (March 18) and Pal Norte (March 31) in Mexico. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Eddy Herrera, Felipe Peláez & Omar Enrique, “A Beber” (Intermusic)

Eddy Herrera, Felipe Peláez, and Omar Enrique unite on a new merengue gem called “A Beber.” Beyond being an infectious tropical bop, the song penned by Enhgel Mota and produced by Isaías Leclerc spotlights the unmistakably powerful vocals of “The giant of Merengue” (Herrera), “The Prince of Merengue” (Enrique) and one of “The greats of Vallenato” (Peláez). The melody is a fiesta but the lyrics, are about not being able to overcome a past relationship and drowning the sorrows away. — I.F.

Andy Rivera, “No Pinto Pajaritos” (Sony Music Colombia)

For his first single of 2023, Andy Rivera drops what seems to be a sequel to his Yandar & Yostin-assisted hit “Te Pintaron Pajaritos,” released in 2012. The decade-plus-old track is about a guy questioning his ex about her failed new relationship: “What happened with the person who said they loved you?” he chants. But now, the tides have turned. In his new single, a mid-tempo, sensual reggaetoó track, the Colombian artist is the bad boy, assuring that he doesn’t sugar-coat things — and that he is, in fact, only interested in having a fling. The beginning of the music video samples the classic “Te Pintaron Pajaritos.” — J.R.