First Stream Latin: New Music From Maluma & Marc Anthony, Legado 7, RaiNao & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Camilo CNCO Maluma See latest videos, charts and news

Maluma & Marc Anthony, “La Fórmula” (Sony Music Latin)

It opens up with a subtle pop-reggaetón rhythm against a glimmering melody, as Maluma yearnfully croons about love lost. Then suddenly, “La Fórmula” transforms into an ebullient salsa banger, complete with blaring horns, anchored by the passionate wail of Marc Anthony. Produced by the two singers, as well as Edgar Barrera, Rude Boyz and Sergio George, the duet chronicles how no such formula exists for securing love and devotion with a certain someone — but there’s always that hope. The music video captures the two superstars recording their single at The Hit Factory in Miami. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

JP Saxe & Camilo, “Moderación” (Arista Records)

If there’s one thing JP Saxe and Camilo have in common is that they’re not fans of people who love in moderation: If you’re going to love, you have to love all the way. That’s the message they get across in their new collaboration “Moderación,” a sweet and spiritual bilingual ballad. “Baby, please, don’t love me in moderation/ I don’t know but I feel that you haven’t given your 100%,” they sing. About the collaboration, JP Saxe says, “I am so happy I get to sing this song with Camilo for the rest of my life.” The Colombian artist adds, “I’m so grateful that we actually had the chance to sit down and write this song together, it’s something I’m really proud.” The music video, which depicts the juxtaposition of moderation and excess, was directed by Evaluna and Ricky Montaner. Check out a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the video here. — GRISELDA FLORES

RaiNao & paopao, “dale Play” (Sonar LLC.)

Two of Puerto Rico’s most promising female voices — RaiNao and paopao — have joined forces for the first time on “dale Play” (press play). If their individual projects are any indication, this isn’t just another reggaetón song… on the contrary, it’s a soulful-meets-futuristic perreo explosion filled with cheeky lyricism such as “rewind to get you undressed, fast forward to forget you,” with their vocals effortlessly intertwining. Penned by the two Boricuas alongside toywapo, and produced by Wiso Rivera, GIOVA, and U.P. Wilson, “dale Play” depicts a conversation between two people who want to be together again despite not being compatible. Both RaiNao and paopao were spotlighted on Billboard’s On the Radar Latin in 2022. — JESSICA ROIZ

Yeison Jiménez & Jessi Uribe, “Me Tiré al Alcohol“ (YJ Company)

Yeison Jiménez and Jessi Uribe join forces for the first time to release their new single “Me Tiré al Alcohol.” The Colombian artists unite in this collaboration full of sentimental melodies, acoustic guitar strings and accordion notes that are true to their signature genre música popular. This track finds Uribe and Jiménez in a story of heartbreak, where they seek to drown their sorrows in alcohol, searching for other loves to seek answers and forget. “But I threw myself into alcohol/ And to give kisses to other mouths/ I’ve slept with strangers/ And it doesn’t work for me either,” sings Jiménez in one of the verses. “Me Tiré al Alcohol” drops ahead of the artists’ Titanes Tour 2023, which will run through 12 cities and towns in Colombia. — INGRID FAJARDO

Ptazeta & Lola Índigo, “Tiki Tiki” (Interscope Records)

Ptazeta and Lola Índigo team up for a Dominican dembow-fueled frenzy, where the pair contort their tongue-twisting verbiage in riveting ways, making it sound as simple as tiki, tiki. With gripping vocal prowess to complement the amped-up rhythm, the song is an irresistible hip thruster. The visual also entices, with the Las Palmas and Madrid twosome leading a night of debauchery, filled with saucy hot dogs, poppin’ and lockin’, and mischief on the roller rink. — I.R.

Jay Wheeler, “SOS” (Linked Music/EMPIRE)

Jay Wheeler is kicking off 2023 strong with a newly announced world tour, set to kick off on Valentine’s Day, and his new track “SOS.” The high-energy and hypnotizing track finds the reggaetonero experimenting with retro sounds reminiscent of the ’80s. As for the lyrics, Wheeler sings about heartbreak, as he’s unable to forget his significant other now that their relationship has ended. “I was dying to release new music and show people all the new things that are coming,” the Puerto Rican artist shares in a statement. “‘SOS’ is a track that people will enjoy because it’s part of my essence and what my fans expect. It’s romantic, but danceable.” — G.F.

Emilia, Callejero Fino & Big One, “En La Intimidad” (Fifty One)

Emilia is not only flaunting a new era with her rosewood locks, but she’s also tapping into new genres, as heard in the latest track “En La Intimidad,” alongside Argentinean rapper Callejero Fino and Argentine producer Big One. Written by all three artists and produced by Big One, the track showcases the refreshing and innovative artistry deriving from the South American country. With its notable keytar beats, “En La Intimidad” is the perfect balance between reggaetón and cumbia villera. Its lyrics are flirtatious and daring, telling the story of two people who are having a love affair. “It is a fugitive love/ We like what is forbidden/ Without witness and punishment/ For me it is a pleasure/ In private, he says that I am his weakness/ But he becomes someone else when he has to hide,” chants Emilia with her sugary vocals. — J.R.

Legado 7, “Las Caravanas” (Columbia Records/Sony)

On “Las Caravanas,” the corridos alterados storytellers Legado 7 belt out their signature lit norteñas for the plebada. Leading with whirling accordion riffs against percussive bombast, the O.C. conjunto highlight the grim realities of the outlaw lifestyle with equal parts grit and candor. It’s their first single of 2023, leading to an upcoming album. The song was written by frontman Alex Guerra along with fellow composer/artist Noel Torres. — I.R.

Steve Aoki feat. CNCO, “Diferente” (DJ Kid Millionaire Ltd)

Before they disband (as they announced in May), CNCO continues to gift fans new anthems. This time, the boy band teams up with Steve Aoki for the upbeat and melodic “Diferente,” a dance track where the group — Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho and Zabdiel de Jesus — sings about a relationship changing from one day to another. “What we were before, is no longer there. Just stay and tell me everything will be different,” they croon. The song masterfully merges euphoric synthesizers and pop beats with the group’s velvety voices. — G.F.

Vale, “Algo Me Pasa” (Rebeleon Entertainment/UMG Recordings)

On their new single “Algo Me Pasa” (something happens to me), twin sister duo Vale (formed by Valentina and Valeria Pérez) delivers an enchanting pop ballad with subtle urban tones, accompanied by the pair’s ever-beautiful harmonizing vocals. Produced by Daniel “Vago” Galindo and co-written by the Colombia-based sisters, the track focuses on that “butterfly in my stomach” feeling when you begin to like someone. “You decide if you stay/ You decide if you go/ I don’t want to waste this opportunity/ You have earned my love/ In such a short time/ You got me praying/ Let time stop,” manifests Vale, who was nominated for best new artist at the 2022 Latin Grammys. — J.R.