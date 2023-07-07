New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Greeicy, Kevin Kaarl, Ivonne Galáz & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Greeicy & Danny Ocean, “ZHA” (Universal Music Latino)

Greeicy is in the midst of rolling out her most conceptual project yet: Yeliana, an album that continues with the release of her new single, the Danny Ocean collab “ZHA.” With hard-thumping beats and sultry electro-urban fusions, “ZHA” references a sensual connection between two people whose bodies want “zha, zha, zha.” “I know you have a super power/you can tell that you know how to move/come get close to my body to see,” Danny Ocean kicks off in his raspy tone. “Your body and mine, it’s so good, I don’t want it to stop,” Greeicy sings back. In the music video, directed by Paloma, we see the Colombian pop star take over a dance studio with her impeccable moves, killer body and uttermost confidence. Ocean is not featured in the clip. “ZHA” is the third chapter of Yeliana, a set Greeicy began working on during her pregnancy, and follows chapter one with singles “Que Me Quiera” and “Lokita;” and chapter two with singles “I Try For You” and “Química.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Kevin Kaarl, “mis compas tan aquí” (Kevin Kaarl)

Mexican singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl shares a beautiful song about the value of friendship entitled “mis compas tan aquí (My Buddies Are Here).” With his characteristic folk style and his signature deep voice, the artist reflects on the power of friendship to help people out of difficult times. “It is a song in which I portray what it is like to be with them after having a bad time, and in which I am grateful for that good company,” he says about the track. The accompanying music video showcases the artist sharing different activities with a group of friends, in scenes that feel like they were taken from a classic childhood film. “In a patio, in a barbecue, in the desert, in your house, I’m at my best,” goes part of the lyrics. — LUISA CALLE

Ivonne Galáz, “Normal” (Rancho Humilde)

The Mexican singer-songwriter has released Jupiter, a new seven-track set and the first since her debut album Voy En Camino released in 2021. As ever, Galáz wears her heart on her sleeve delivering ultra emotional songs on love and heartbreak powered by complex requinto lines. “Normal” is a standout track on Jupiter — the album’s name is inspired by her mother, who’d tell Galáz that she loved her from Earth to Jupiter — thanks to its ultra-relatable lyrics about the grief that comes after a loved one’s departure. “It’s normal to feel this way knowing that I won’t ever see you again,” she sings over equally nostalgic acoustic guitar notes. “I’m suffering, although I don’t show it/ But inside I feel more than lost.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Nicole Zignago, “No Quiero Olvidarte” (Warner Music México)

With its upbeat drums, guitar riffs and utterly contagious chorus, “No Quiero Olvidarte” is a quintessential pop song that reminds us why Nicole Zignago was a 2022 Latin Grammy nominee for best new artist. The heartbreak tune about not wanting to forget a toxic relationship you’re ready to put behind, “speaks of the scar, of the indelible mark that person leaves in your life,” the Peruvian-born singer-songwriter explains in a press release. “It is a song dedicated to forgetting the old love, but not the damage they did. It is a song to shout and remember not to return to make the same mistakes.” Powered by lyrics like “And what do I do if I can’t anymore/ And what do I do with the memories/ They will stay there because I don’t want to forget you,” its catchy chorus will get stuck in your head for days — as will some of the scenes in the music video, which portrays the ups and downs of a doomed love between two women. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

C. Tangana, “Oliveira Dos Cen Años” (Sony Music)

On C. Tangana’s ceremonial hymn “Oliveira Dos Cen Años,” the Spanish star pays tribute to Galician ancestral folk in an emotional piece that unites different symbols of Vigo culture. The anthem celebrates Celta de Vigo turning 100 years this August, joining the legendary “centenary club” of Spanish soccer. Opening with a powerful chorus, the numerous voices gently crescendo towards trance-inducing effects, courtesy of Coral Casablanca… and then it transitions into a frenzy. With seemingly out-of-body chanting, ritualistic percussion and twinkling strings to end it, the Madrileño manages to invigorate the listener, no matter what soccer team you’ve been rooting for. Heck, there are even headlines in the Spanish press that say, “What C. Tangana has done for Celta is not an anthem, it’s a tear-jerking machine.” Celtic groups Tropas de Breogán, Keltoi!, and As Lagharteiras, also star in the ode. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

