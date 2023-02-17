First Stream Latin: New Music From Carlos Rivera, Fuerza Regida & Becky G, Danny Felix & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Carlos Rivera, Sincerándome (Sony Music México)

Carlos Rivera is more honest than ever on his seventh studio album Sincerándome. With songs such as “La Carta,” “Digan lo que Digan,” and “Siempre Estaré Aquí,” all powerful ballads, Rivera delivers a 10-track set packed with deep self-reflection, intimacy and vulnerability. He also penned each of the songs, including the title track, where he opens up about facing his doubts and insecurities, and the Melissa Robles-assisted “Un Viaje a Todas Partes,” where the two powerful vocalists exchange heartfelt verses about hoping that life lasts many years, so they can keep dedicating love songs to each other.

“Songwriting has always been my most effective form of expression,” Rivera expresses in a statement. “It is where I am most honest and dare to say everything that I would never dare with words alone. I am very excited that the new album will be completely written by me with songs that are 100% mine. These are the songs of my greatest loves, the biggest release of burdens and my great passions.” Other featured collaborators on Sincerándome include Carlos Vives, Carin Leon, Eden Muñoz and Nahuel Pennisi. — JESSICA ROIZ

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar” (Universal Music Latino)

The Colombian star starts off his new song with the chorus of his 2022 love anthem “Tacones Rojos,” which makes anyone assume that this will follow in the footsteps of the breezy pop ballad. But you’ll be pleasantly surprised when “Una Noche Sin Pensar” picks up speed and transitions into an almost clubby alt-pop song. The head-bobbing electric tune finds Yatra getting over an ex: “What you and I had, no one else has,” he sings. “Although out in the real world, I’ll have to forget about you/ But in my fantasies, you’ll always have a place.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Duki, “Si Me Sobrara El Tiempo” (DALE PLAY Records)

After months without releasing solo music and leaving his fans wondering what his next move might be — particularly after he posted a message saying “I disappear from the face of the earth” — Duki is back. “Si Me Sobrara El Tiempo” is the first single from his new album under the same name. Showcasing his lyrical ability, the Argentinian rapper reflects on the value of time and the fleeting nature of life. “If I had time to spare, you know, I know, I’ll steal you tomorrow/ I disappear from the face of the earth, and I won’t come back for a weekend,” he sings in the chorus. Since its release, the song has already accumulated 1.2 million views on YouTube, and has generally received rave reviews from fans. — LUISA CALLE

Fuerza Regida x Becky G, “Te Quiero Besar” (Rancho Humilde/Sony Music Latin)

In their first collaborative effort, Fuerza Regida and Becky G drop “Te Quiero Besar” (I want to kiss you), a melodious corrido backed by requintos, a tololoche and an accordion. Produced by Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz, Jimmy Humilde and Edgar Barrera, the track details a conversation between two people who like each other but have their indifferences. “You’re not sweet/ I send you flowers and you respond another way/ If we fight, you’re always the prideful one/ Between the two, I’m the one who tolerates,” chants JOP. Becky replies: “You’re different/ And you wear cologne to go out with your friends/ The night comes and you freeze me with your coldness/ You want to fix everything with your money.” In the chorus, the two meet eye-to-eye and admit they want to kiss each other. The simple-yet-vibrant music video shows the two acts performing the track live, surrounded by neon lights and luxurious cars. — J.R.

Christian Nodal, “Un Cumbión Dolido” (Sony Music México)

Christian Nodal is drowning his sorrows at a bar next to strangers who, he supposes, are also going through a breakup. “Because that’s how it is and that’s how it goes,” he sings evocatively. “My Nana would tell me, love can kill you/ It almost killed me but it didn’t/ That’s why I’m now hurt but dancing a cumbión.” The Mexican singer-songwriter mashes his signature mariacheño with cumbia for the ultimate heartbreak track. — G.F.

Danny Felix, amorlove (Fonovisa/UMG Recordings)

On Valentine’s Day, Danny Felix unleashed his eight-track album amorlove — a title that, on its own, sets the tone for the set. It starts off with his ever-dreamy requintos and dulcet-but-potent vocals, found in the captivating sierreño “déjame vivir,” a song that details life after a breakup. In “maria juana y la cubana,” his witty lyricism shines; in the title track, he belts honest verses in Spanglish, accepting he did wrong in a relationship; and in “paula,” he delivers an acoustic, almost-reggaetón-like beat, fused with alternative guitars. And to top it all off, there’s “continuar o terminar,” which is an innovative country-funk mashup about deciding the fate of a relationship. Rather than releasing romantic love songs, the Mexican-American singer-songwriter opens up about heartbreak — hence why all the titles are in lowercase, and don’t give amorlove the power it merits. — J.R.

Estevie, “Santee” (Nice Life Recording Company)

Although she still could be considered a new artist, Estevie has become an expert in fusing genres in a way that seems organic — not something many artists of any experienc level can pull off. The Mexican-American artist’s “Santee” is no exception. What starts off as a bouncy reggaetón track subtly transitions into a hypnotizing cumbia and then back to reggaetón. “Santee” is an ode to Estevie’s favorite place to shop, the Santee Alley fashion district in downtown Los Angeles. To this day, she still gets all her performance outfits from the Santee market. — G.F.