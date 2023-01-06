First Stream Latin: New Music From Alejandro Fernandez, Yahritza y Su Esencia, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Alejandro Fernández, “Inexperto En Olvidarte” (Universal Music Latino)

For his first song of the year, Alejandro Fernández goes the traditional route, releasing the heart-wrenching ranchera “Inexperto En Olvidarte.” It’s a quintessential song for Fernández, who’s long mastered the mariachi ballad — and this one is no exception. Penned by Amanda Coronel and Fernanda Díaz, the track thrives thanks to its delicate mariachi arrangement, accompanied by an accordion for the ultimate norteño touch. “Inexperto” is the Mexican artist’s first single from his upcoming album, due later this year. — GRISELDA FLORES

Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Cambiaste” (Lumbre Music/Columbia Records)

Weeping requintos and a soulful, yearning voice bring to life Yahritza y Su Esencia’s first single of the year, “Cambiaste.” Penned by the 16-year-old vocalist, the heartfelt sierreño narrates the story of a person who’s juggling their emotions in a relationship and has the other person confused. “Out of nowhere, you changed/ One day you say you love me and the next, you throw me to the trash as if I were no one/ What happened to those days that you told me/ ‘I love you, I’ll always be by your side’?” she chants. The music video finds the three siblings navigating Lake Xochimilco in Mexico. — JESSICA ROIZ

Abraham Mateo, “La Idea” (Sony Music España)

Abraham Mateo kicks off the year with “La Idea,” setting the tone for what his loyal “Abrahamers” can expect this 2023 — a more experimental Abraham. Co-produced by the Spanish pop star and David Cuello, “La Idea” is an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to be a team/ And now this love is done, and even though that was not the idea/ I know it’s better this way,” he passionately belts. — J.R.

Ozuna & Ovy on the Drums, “CHAO BEBE” (Warner Music Latina/King Ovy)

For their first track together, Ovy on the Drums and Ozuna place all bets on an infectious reggaetón beat fused with electronic elements. Showcasing both their strengths, Ozuna on vocals and Ovy in the producer seat, this new track marks the new phase of Ovy on the Drums as Dr. Drums, “a genius who has mastered the science of producing and has his own formula for creating the biggest urban hits in his lab,” according to a press statement. “‘CHAO BEBE’ has all the makings of a global hit,” Ovy says about the song. “When I was in the studio working on the track, I immediately had the idea of calling Ozuna to jump on this song.” — G.F.

Mike Bahía, “De Qué Manera” (Warner Music México)

Bahía is a hopeless romantic on his new track “De Qué Manera” — but beyond its honest and devoted lyricism, he’s stepping into a new musical genre: salsa. Written and produced by the Colombian artist alongside Keityn and La Créme team, the track pays tribute to the tropical style that Bahía grew up listening to in his hometown, Cali, Colombia. “Many people think that I’m from some other city in Colombia, but I come from Cali — the salsa capital of the world, where salsa is lived and breathed everywhere you go,” he expresses in a statement. Fusing his sugary vocals with a touch of rap and the participation of renowned pianist OILO, “De Qué Manera” also samples the 2000s classic “Ya no es igual” by the Colombian group Two Flow. — J.R.