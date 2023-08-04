New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Grupo Frontera, Kali Uchis, & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo (Grupo Frontera)

After gaining virality with their Morat cover of “No Se Va” and taking advantage of the momentum to release original music — which has earned them seven titles on the Billboard Hot 100, and 10 on Hot Latin Songs (including a No. 1 hit) — Grupo Frontera has officially launched their debut studio album, El Comienzo (the beginning). Home to 11 tracks, the McAllen-based group delivers a traditional norteño-cumbia set with some very heartfelt and relatable lyrics — mostly about love and heartbreak.

Most notable are the star-studded collaborations. For “Alta Voz,” Frontera brings back Junior H in his sad boy era, singing about missing someone and calling them despite the hour; in “Las Flores,” Frontera and Yahritza y Su Esencia’s second collaborative effort, we find an upbeat, ‘90s-inspired grupero melody backing a vocal about regretting falling in love; and on focus single “El Amor de Su Vida,” with Grupo Firme, a man makes his peace that the love of his life is with another person. El Comienzo also includes previously released collabs “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León, “Ojitos Rojos” with Ke Personajes, and the Bad Bunny-assisted “Un X100to,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. Stream and listen to the album above. — JESSICA ROIZ

Kali Uchis, El Alfa & JT from City Girls, “Muñequita” (Geffen Records)

Kali Uchis brings her enigmatic allure to the main room on the sultry single, “Muñequita.” This time, the Colombian-American femme fatale enlists an eclectic cast, Dominican dembow purveyor El Alfa and JT of City Girls, who each bring their dynamic energy to kick off a new summer anthem. “I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” said the Grammy winner in a press release. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.” Produced by Mazzarri and FABV, “Muñequita” is the first single that will lead to Kali Uchis’ upcoming Spanish-language album. The singer recently wrapped up the first leg of her sold-out Red Moon In Venus national tour. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Timø, “Quédate” (Universal Music Latino)

Between a deluge of urban songs and regional Mexican music that is so hot these days, it’s also refreshing to hear a good Latin pop song. Emerging boy band TIMØ brings us one this week with their single “Quédate” (Stay). With strong synth lines, an infectious kick drum that drives the song and crescendoing acoustic guitars, the Colombian trio takes turns singing about an unexpected reunion with love. “I only know that you and I met again, stay,” they conclude in their lyrics. In the video, you can see the members in different shots enjoying a party at sunset and at the beach. The talented group, which mixes pop music with hints of funk and tropical, made in Colombia, turns out to be a pleasant discovery. — LUISA CALLE

Camila Fernández, “Una Vida” (Universal Music Mexico)

In true Fernández dynasty form, Camila Fernández’s delivery of a mariachi or norteño song is just as evocative as her grandfather’s (Vicente Fernández) and her father’s (Alejandro Fernández). The accordion-led “Una Vida,” Camila’s latest single, is a gorgeous mariachi ballad about finding and preserving genuine love — one that centers on each other’s spiritual growth. With her striking, mature and deep vocals, Camila sings, “today I place all bets on you even if there’s no guarantee … if I had to repeat every step that led me to you, I would do it with pleasure.” The song follows previously released singles “Fue Tan Poco Tu Cariño” and “Todo Todo” from earlier this year, as well as her 2022 debut album, Vulnerable. The music video for “Una Vida” features Camila’s maternal grandparents, who portray a beautiful love story. — GRISELDA FLORES

Damian, “Sabrosura” (WOW! Entertainment)

Colombian singer-songwriter Damian — one of Billboard’s On the Radar Latin artists — continues spreading the joy of the Caribbean with his new single “Sabrosura.” The song, which follows his romantic vallenato “El Amor No Es Amor,” is a refreshing urban cumbia that invites you to dance and put your sorrows aside, with rap verses like “Forget your problems, there is a solution for everything/ Let this rhythm enter your heart,” and a contagious chorus that repeats, “Sabrosura, traigo sabrosura,” which could be translated to “Flavor, I bring flavor.” The colorful music video, filmed in Barranquilla, Colombia and directed by Harlyn Camargo, is sure to put a smile on your face. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Lagos, “Soltando a Pedazos” (Warner Music Mexico)

Luis Jiménez and Mr. A on the Beat (real name: Agustín Zubillaga), the up-and-coming Venezuelan pop duo LAGOS, present their latest single “Soltando A Pedazos.” The single kicks off the start of a new creative phase, leading up to their forthcoming sophomore album. Powered by the melodies of an electric piano with ’80s-reminiscent melodies, and laced with their soothing voices, this song talks about the complex emotions that arise when it’s time to let go of someone knowing that it’s not an easy decision. “And although I’m letting you go, it’s by pieces/ I’m leaving confident, but I’m going slowly, step by step,” they sing. — INGRID FAJARDO

