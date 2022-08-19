First Stream Latin: New Music From Ptazeta & Villano Antillano, DannyLux and More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Ptazeta & Villano Antillano, “Mujerón” (Interscope Records/a BeReal)

Ptazeta and Villano Antillano have joined forces on the ultra-empowering “Mujerón,” marking their first collaborative effort. A track made by women for women, “Mujerón,” which loosely translates to “too much woman,” is an ode to those badass girls who are independent, confident, and date on their own terms. “Crying about a man, that’s an ugly girl’s problem/ She dresses with flow to receive all the attention,” says part of the catchy chorus. The Juacko-produced track, an electro-trap beat fused with perreo, not only laces the Spanish rapper and Puerto Rican artist’s distinct vocals but also further demonstrates how each urbana star is breaking gender norms. — JESSICA ROIZ

Eladio Carrion, “Si Lo Puedes Soñar” (Rimas Entertainment)

A tribute to today’s most prominent Puerto Rican boxer Xander Zayas, “Si Lo Puedes Soñar” is an inspirational track for the dreamers who continue hustling to achieve their goals. The Cashae and PJ McGinnis-produced trap song is accompanied by modern melodies, a children’s chorus, and in Eladio’s true fashion, powerful, reflective lyrics. “If you can dream it, you can do it, you can do it/ You just have to believe, you need to fail to grow/ If it’s not going to kill you, it’s going to make you stronger,” he sings in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Silvana Estrada, “Brindo” (Glassnote Music)

Silvana Estrada’s new single is a celebration of the little things in life that make a person feel whole, alive, and complete. Powered by airy and soothing acoustic guitar notes, the Mexican singer-songwriter’s wide-ranging vocals take centerstage as she sings, “I cheer for this desire of freedom/ I cheer for this strength to walk through life/ And for this ocean.” The melodic track is the first single off her upcoming EP, Abrazo, due Sept. 21 via Glassnote. “I needed a song that encompasses the feeling that floods me every time I think about my path and my work,” Estrada said about “Brindo.” “The idea of creating human connections through music.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Myke Towers & Jhayco, “Ande Con Quien Ande” (Warner Music Latina/Warner Records)

Who doesn’t love a good Myke Towers and Jhayco collab? The two Puerto Rican artists have teamed up once more, bringing to the spotlight the infectious reggaetón single “Ande Con Quien Ande,” produced by Santana. On the track, both Myke and Jhay tell the story of a girl who’s single and ready to party the night away with her friends. They assure, however, that she has her go-to booty call. “I got feelings for her/May God protect her/she’s always going to be mine despite who she’s with,” says the chorus. — J.R.

DannyLux, “Un Momento” (Warner Music Latina)

DannyLux may be known for his sad sierreño anthems, but with his latest single, “Un Momento,” he steps out of his comfort zone and takes on a whole different direction. The young Mexican-American singer-songwriter places all bets on an R&B, groovy track to showcase his versatility. Penned and produced by the 17-year-old, DannyLux’s tender vocals take charge, and his lyrics are convincing as he narrates a heartbreak story when everything changed in a moment: “You didn’t want my love anymore/ There’s something I have to tell you/ That you were everything to me and you’re no longer here.” — G.F.

Emilia, “La Chain” (Sony Music Latin)

Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia is feeling ultra-empowered in her new single, “La Chain,” a hip-hop anthem where she declares, “Don’t talk about me if you’re not talking business, always alone/ I don’t need an associate, the girls rule and that’s obvious.” The track interpolates the 2000 Billboard Hot 100-topper “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child, which further highlights Emilia’s ’00s musical influences. The release of this new track comes just months after dropping her debut album, Tú crees en mí? — G.F.