First Stream Latin: New Music From Piso 21 & Manuel Turizo, Ariel Camacho & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Ariel Camacho Y Los Plebes del Rancho, Fiesta En El Cielo, Vol. 1 (JG Music)

When asked about their biggest inspiration, most of the new generation of regional Mexican artists will say it was Ariel Camacho, who catapulted sierreño music to the top of the charts before his death. Today, on what would have been his 30th birthday, his label JG Music unveiled five new tracks that Camacho had recorded live and hadn’t been released before. The tribute and celebratory EP thrives on Camacho’s ability to fuse traditional banda brass instruments with prickly sierreño guitars, which he was known for. — GRISELDA FLORES

Mike Bahía & Carin Leon, “La Falta” (Warner Music México)

Mike Bahía has reeled in Carin Leon for his heartfelt single “La Falta,” a Música Mexicana-infused pop-urban track that was penned by Keityn. Marking their first collaborative effort, the track sends a powerful message about peace, co-existence, and love. “Days have passed without talking/ I hope it doesn’t turn into months because / I miss seeing you here and that kills me,” says part of the lyrics. Moreover, a music video filmed in Mexico delivers just as potent a message, spotlighting the violence that often occurs between sports aficionados at soccer stadiums and the painful aftermath for loved ones. — JESSICA ROIZ

Yuridia & Edén Muñoz, “Me Hace Tanto Bien” (Sony Music México)

After collaborating on “Y Tú, ¿Qué Ganas?” earlier this year, which was produced by Edén Muñoz, Yuridia and Muñoz join forces once again — this time on “Me Hace Tanto Bien,” featuring both artists on vocals. The heartwarming and romantic ranchera ballad, powered by a mariachi, is yet another preview of her upcoming regional Mexican album. “I’ve been able to reconnect with the music that I grew up on. I wanted to do this my own way because I have respect for this type of music,” Yuridia previously said about recording in the genre. — G.F.

Danny Ocean, “Volare” (Atlantic Recording Corp)

A trip to Italy inspired Danny Ocean’s new single “Volare,” after he was captivated by the classic sounds that automatically transport listeners to Positano. A perfect blend of violins and modern melodies complement ukelele chords and soft thumping beats, giving life to a story surrounding long-distance relationships. “I will fly with you, I will dance with you, I will kiss with you, being your boyfriend or friends,” he sings in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Piso 21 & Manuel Turizo, “Los Cachos” (Warner Music México)

Following their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva,” Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo join forces once again for “Los Cachos,” lacing acoustic guitar riffs with their signature pop-urban fusions. Unlike “Dejala,” which is about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” — which loosely translates to “unfaithful” — is about a girl who has officially moved on from her cheating boyfriend, with no plans of taking him back. We call this the perfect sequel. “She doesn’t forget that he cheated on her when he was drunk, he didn’t think of his loss for trying to be a macho/ Now he’s looking for her, he’s begging her, but she’s over him,” goes the infectious chorus. Turizo’s deep vocals then add: “She’s happy now and doesn’t cry/ She goes out at night and returns home in the day time.” — J.R.

Cuco, “Aura” (Walk the Trail/Interscope Records)

Mexican-American singer-songwriter Cuco delivers the dreamy new “Aura” ahead of his upcoming sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway. The groovy song — where Cuco flaunts his bilingual chops, singing some verses in English and others in Spanish — finds the artist longing for a lover. Get lost and let yourself go this weekend listening to “Aura.” — G.F.

Darrell & Sech, “Dame Break” (Sony Music Latin)

Darell and Sech team up one more time for a new single, titled “Dame Break,” after their 2019 smash hit “Otro Trago.” Powered by a slow reggaeóon beat and their signature voices, the lyrics to the song tell the story of a man who’s telling his jealous girlfriend that he has eyes for only her. The song was co-penned by both artists, and produced by Lil Geniuz, EElías de León, Manuel Limery and Dímelo Flow. — I.F.

Feid, “Normal” (Universal Music Latino)

Feid has been blessing fans with new singles back-to-back, and this time he brings “Normal” to the table. A hard-hitting reggaetón banger, “Normal” tells the story of a man who, seemingly, has either been friend-zoned or dumped but can’t get over the girl. “I wanted to erase you but I dream of you/ I want you to understand what you did to me/ I gave you 100 and you gave me 50/ I sleep with you and then you go to bed with someone else,” he kicks off the track. “Normal,” which was finally released six months after Feid first teased it on social media, follows his singles “Castigo” and “Ferxxo 100.” On its release day, the music video entered YouTube’s Trending Top 10. — J.R.