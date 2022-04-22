First Stream Latin: New Music From Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, Ivy Queen & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito” (Sony Music Latin)

Oh to live in an AI world and build the perfect boyfriend. That’s what Shakira does in the music video for her new single with Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito.” In the electro-pop-infused reggaetón track, the Colombian pop star sings about an ex who didn’t see her worth, which is why she takes matters into her own hands and builds “the one,” who is none other than Rauw. The Puerto Rican artist then joins her on the second verse of “Te Felicito,” which is Shakira’s first single of 2022. Watch the Jaume de la Iguana-directed music video where Shak and Rauw for their robotic choreography. –– GRISELDA FLORES

Peter Nieto & Ivy Queen, “Pa’Mi,” (Diamond Music)



After debuting as a soloist alongside RKM and N’ Klabe earlier this year with “Jugaste a perderme,” former Charanga Habanera member Peter Nieto returns in a collab with Ivy Queen. The twist? Instead of Nieto doing reggaetón, Ivy Queen embraces Nieto’s rich, danceable salsa, performing it with a gusto to match his own. With both singers’ similar-range vocals trading off in the chorus, “Pa’ Mi” is sheer fun; a straight-forward salsa with an immediately catchy chorus. — LEILA COBO

Yahritza y Su Esencia, Obsessed (Lumbre Music)

Nearly a month after getting on the radar with their viral phenomenon “Soy El Unico,” Yahritza y Su Esencia release their five-track debut EP Obsessed via Lumbre Music. The songs narrate a brief 15-minute love story that starts off with “Esta Noche,” telling the story of a person who just met someone and is already infatuated. In “Enamorado,” we hear the singer in a state of love describing how beautiful and unforgettable the other person is. But then, there’s heartbreak in “Soy El Unico,” the track that debuted at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs, and hit No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart, making the 15-year-old rising artist ​​the youngest Latin performer to enter the all-genre tally. The EP wraps with “Siendo Sincero,” a weeping track reminiscing about the good times in a relationship, and “Dejalo Ir,” convincing their ex-partner to leave the current relationship they’re in. Overall, soulful vocals, simple-yet-captivating requintos, and mature and sincere lyricism bring Obsessed to life. — JESSICA ROIZ

Los Angeles Azules, Sofía Reyes & Esteman, “Esa Parte De Mí” (Seitrack/UMG)

At their 40-year anniversary, Los Ángeles Azules sound younger than ever before. That’s not to say that their oldies aren’t timeless — but their latest tracks include collaborations with a new generation of artists that grew up listening to their cumbia anthems. Their new song, “Esa Parte De Mi,” is no exception this time joining forces with Esteman and Sofía Reyes. A love song at its core, this cumbia was penned by Esteman and Georgel three years ago, inspired by Los Ángeles Azules’ sonidero style. “It’s a dream that one of my songs will be included in Los Ángeles Azules’ upcoming album,” Esteman previously told Billboard. — G.F.