First Stream Latin: New Music From Tiago PZK & Ozuna, Caloncho, Plus More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Tiago PZK feat. Ozuna, “Nos Comemos” (Warner Music Latin/Grand Move Records)

Tiago PZK and Ozuna have joined forces for the first time in “Nos Comemos,” a song about what happens when two people have crazy chemistry. Penned by the Argentine breakthrough artist and the Puerto Rican star, the track is an edgy, hard-hitting reggaetœn number produced by Big One in Miami and Buenos Aires. The collaboration happened organically, Tiago PZK explains in a press statement, saying that he met Ozuna in April at a BRESH party in Miami, where they “hit it off” and “exchanged phone numbers.” “I shared with him the song via WhatsApp. That same day in the afternoon I already had his verse recorded,” he says. With “Nos Comemos,” both artists flaunt their infectious harmonizing abilities. — JESSICA ROIZ

Wiplash & Adriel Favela, “Aprendiendo a Amar” (Universal Music Group Mexico)

Don’t be fooled by the subtle acoustic guitar chords that we hear at the beginning of “Aprendiendo A Amar,” leading us to think this is a corrido. Quite the opposite, the collaboration between Wiplash and Adriel Favela is an explosive alt-rock anthem. Marking the first time the emerging rock band from Mexico has teamed up with sierreño artist Favela, the euphoric track is the first single off Wiplash’s forthcoming album. — GRISELDA FLORES

Caloncho, Buen Pez (Universal Music Group Mexico)

For the focus track of his new album Buen Pez, Mexican singer-songwriter Caloncho recruited Tejano artist Bobby Pulido. The song called “Separarnos” marks the first time that the Sonora-based artist records in the Regional Mexican genre, bringing to life a cumbia-norteño fusion filled with nostalgic emotion in the lyrics. In the closing track “Luciernagas,” Caloncho does not shy away from merging mariachi with soft, retro piano melodies, really showcasing his experimental side. Buen Pez, home to collaborations with The Little Jesus and Matisse’s lead singer Melissa Robles, overall delivers a feel-good vibe that celebrates life in every track. Those who listen to the nine-song set will feel like they’re visiting Caloncho’s world, where he invites everyone to live to the fullest and loves themself for who they are. — INGRID FAJARDO

Feid, “Ferxxo 100” (UMG Recordings)

Feid is enjoying his newfound fame, and in the process, recruiting fans who are recently discovering his music. As a result, he’s been dropping new music left and right, including his single “Ferxxo 100” out today (June 2). Produced by Sky Rompiendo and Jowan, the track kicks off with a vulnerable Feid reminiscing on a past love. His aching-yet-captivating vocals are accompanied by weeping electric guitars. After a minute or so, the soft intro transitions to a mid-tempo reggaetón track, where Feid continues to sing about missing his lady. — J.R.

Mau y Ricky, Carin Leon, “Llorar y Llorar” (Sony Music Latin)

Another collaboration in the books for Mau Y Ricky: This time, the siblings duo team up with Carin Leon for “Llorar y Llorar,” a genre-bending ranchera that fuses banda instruments with the duo’s edgy alt-pop sound powered by electric guitars. The experimental nature of this collaboration speaks to Mau Y Ricky and Carin Leon’s chameleonic abilities to traverse genres. While the song could have been all banda or all pop, I love that they came to middle grounds and created a song that feels authentic to all artists. — G.F.

Grupo Firme & Banda El Recodo, “El Reemplazo” (Music VIP Entertainment/TuStreams)

For their first collaborative effort, you’d think they’d opt for an uptempo, party-starting jam; instead, here we are crying over a failed love. Grupo Firme and Banda El Recodo, two of Mexico’s biggest musica Mexicana groups, have joined forces on a heartfelt traditional banda track called “El Reemplazo,” a song about a person who gave it their all in a relationship for nothing. In true Firme fashion, vocalist Eduin Caz passionately chants about leaving, never looking back, and searching for a replacement, making this the new ultimate heartbreak anthem. — J.R.

Gale, “Problemas” (Sony Music Latin)

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Gale just dropped her sophomore single “Problemas.” Powered by her rebellious vocals and electric guitars that pay homage to the Y2K pop-punk sound, the lyrics are about being in a toxic physical relationship, where most problems are solved in the bedroom. “I have problems; you have them too/ I complain, you complain/ You explode to the fullest, the tensions keep rising/ We work it out in the room,” she sings in the chorus. — I.F.