First Stream Latin: New Music From Yurida & Angela Aguilar, Natanael Cano, Plus More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Yuridia & Angela Aguilar, “Qué Agonía” (Sony Music Entertainment México)

Yuridia joins forces with Ángela Aguilar for “Qué Agonía,” the fifth single from her newly released Regional Mexican album, Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, produced by Eden Muñoz. Both song and album came out Thursday (October 20). With beautiful orchestration, and sublime harmonies from these two powerhouses, “Qué Agonía” — written by Aguilar — is a romantic Mexican ballad about being in love long after a breakup. “The truth is, I didn’t forget you… and although a lot has happened, and life changed for us, the feeling is alive”, they sing. In the official video, they appear accompanied by an all-female mariachi band, among other musicians. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Jhayco, Feid, Sech, “En La De Ella” (UMG Recordings)

Jhayco has reeled in Feid and Sech for a triple-threat collab called “En La De Ella.” Produced by Sky and Jowan, the hard-hitting, edgy reggaetón song combines each of their distinct vocals, resulting in an even sultrier production. In true Jhayco, Feid, and Sech fashion, the witty lyricism focuses on empowering women with a very clear message: “Don’t even look at her, she’s doing her own thing/ Get her a bottle because that’s what she wants.” “En La De Ella” is just that, a new anthem for independent ladies. The official music video was directed by Deathofgian in Miami and stars all three acts. — JESSICA ROIZ

Snow Tha Product, To Anywhere (Snow Tha Product)

It took six years for Snow Tha Product to release a new album, but good things come to those who wait. Titled To Anywhere, her highly-anticipated second studio album finally dropped today. Packed with 14 tracks, an intro and one interlude, the album, which should be listened from top to bottom, is an autobiographical narrative where Snow details her journey in the industry as a Mexican-American rapper. “Now that I’m growing up I realize I do deserve to be happy. And even though things are hard sometimes, you need to do what really makes you happy,” she says in the intro, setting up the vibe of the album.

While Snow raps about her hustle and struggles, one thing is clear: Snow is, artistically and personally, as confident as ever. And she isn’t holding back either, calling out those who wanted to see her fail. Sonically, To Anywhere is a collection of styles, with Snow embracing reggaetón, hip-hop and trap, to name a few. Snow also brings in special guest stars like Vf7, Santa Fe Klan, Lauren Jauregui and Juicy J to join her on a few songs. — GRISELDA FLORES

Alejandra Guzmán, “TUYA” (La Reina del Rock Records)

Alejandra Guzman returns to her rocker roots in her intimate and personal single called “TUYA,” powered by ’80s-influenced electric guitars and her powerful, raspy vocals. The explicit lyrics, full of sensuality and passion, tell the story of when you can’t stop thinking about someone, but can still feel they are with you just with their memories. “I’m thinking of your mouth, in front of the mirror/ My clothes get in the way, I’m improvising here in bed alone, taking away my desire,” she sings in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Natanael Cano X Victor Cibrian, “Que Me Importa” (Warner Music Latina/JHRH)

For his new single, Natanael Cano recruits Victor Cibrian, who’s gained TikTok virality this year with his music. In “Que Me Importa,” Cano maintains his signature corrido tumbao sound and is recorded live with charchetas, tololoche, and a tuba. He’s as honest as ever in the lyrics, singing about life’s hardships but also achieving his goals. “El que perseverancia alcance, se los digo yo,” they chant. Cibrian’s deep vocals perfectly lace with Cano’s higher tones. In the track, Cibrian even shares a motivational speech about working on your goals in silence to prevent bad juju from the haters. — J.R.

GALE, “D Pic” (Sony Music Latin)

Up-and-coming artist GALE is back with her anti-pop ethos, this time with her brutally honest new track, “D Pic.” In the moody alt-rock song, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter wants to make her point clear: Don’t cross her boundaries. “I don’t know why you think that I like getting messages in the middle of the night/ Maybe the rest don’t say anything but sorry, I’m just not that desperate/ I don’t want photos of your … put that away and go to …” About the song, GALE says, “I had gone through this experience, and consent is very important to me, so this song wrote itself; we did it in 20 minutes. This song is my way of saying, ‘If you aren’t asked for it, don’t send it,’ so I hope people will connect with it.” — G.F

Joonti X Moffa X Animal, “Tempestad” (AP Global Music)

Following the model that once worked for artists such as Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, and Bad Bunny in their early years, the new wave of Puerto Rican artists is not holding back from collaborating together. “Tempestad” brings to light rising acts Joonti, Moffa, and Animal, in an innovative track that starts off as a pop ballad before transitioning into an EDM-trap fusion. Made to become the next big club banger, “Tempestad” is about receiving mixed signals from the person you’re interested in. The video features all the artists enjoying a night out around town. — J.R.

Majo Aguilar, “Tómbola” (Fonovisa/Unviversal Music Group México)

Majo Aguilar is treating fans with a new girl-power anthem, powered by a bright mariachi tune. “Tómbola” is traditional in a sense that it’s a heartbreak track, but Aguilar isn’t sitting around feeling bad for herself. Instead, she’s looking at the bright side: “I’m free. I’m brave. And if there’s something that gives me joy, it’s that people that laugh and bring me light.” The emerging Mexican artist, granddaughter of the great Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre (daughter of Antonio Aguilar Je.), is carving a lane for herself in the regional Mexican space, and just landed her first-ever Latin Grammy nomination for best ranchero/mariachi album for Mi Herencia, Mi Sangre. — G.F.