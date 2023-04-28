Jay Wheeler, Mike Bahia & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by five noteworthy albums and more.

The list kicks off with Eslabon Armado’s sixth studio album, Desvelado, home to 16 tracks that were mostly written by frontman Pedro Tovar (who is currently No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songwriters Chart). The set also includes eight collabs, such as the Peso Pluma-assisted smash hit “Ella Baila Sola,” the norteña-tinged cumbia “Quédate Conmigo” with Grupo Frontera (fresh off a Bad Bunny team-up), and the soon-to-be breakup anthem “Tomando Tequila,” with Jhayco’s raspy vocals taking center stage. Eslabon reels in artists the group has previously recorded with, including Junior H and DannyLux, for duets.

Colombian singer-songwriter Mike Bahía also delivers his new 12-track album Contigo — the third and final installment in the album trilogy that gave life to Navegando (2019) and Contento (2021). Together, the titles of these three albums form the phrase “Navegando Contento Contigo” (Sailing Happy With You), a name and concept that serve as a reflection of and dedication to the incredible journey that is his musical career and the people who have supported him thus far.

Meanwhile, Monsieur Periné (composed of the Colombian duo of Catalina García and Santiago Prieto) also dropped a new studio album called Bolero Apocalíptico, and Spanish singer-songwriter Niña Pastori, released a 10-song collection called Camino.

