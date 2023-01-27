Rauw Alejandro, Rosalia & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Christian Nodal, Rosalía and newcomer Peter Nieto, to name a few.

The list includes the highly-awaited duet between Christian Nodal and TINI, “Por El Resto de tu Vida.” On their dazzling, first collaborative effort, the Mexican artist and Argentinean pop star collide their powerhouse vocals with a beautiful bolero guitar interplay that later transforms into a bolero-trap thump.

Rosalía also surprised fans with the release of her bilingual track “LLYLM” (the acronym for “lie like you love me”), where she sings over a guitar-led tune fused with the magnetic handclaps: “I don’t need honestly, baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me.” Her boyfriend and Puerto Rican star, Rauw Alejandro, on the other hand, teamed up with Reggaetón’s finest, Daddy Yankee, to release “Panties y Brassieres” a.k.a. the hidden track number seven, meant to be part of Rauw’s Saturno album.

Additionally, Spanish act Marc Seguí kicked off 2023 with a new musical era, one where he steers away from his edgy urban pop sound and ventures into rock music. In his first single of 2023, “Plaza en el Cielo,” Seguí flaunts his new roquero and rebellious stage. “I wanted to talk about a darker stage in my life where I was quite lost, a stage in which the music that accompanied me the most was rock,” he explained in a press release.

Check out the other tracks on this week’s First Stream Latin and vote for your new favorite release below: