Yahritza y Su Esencia, Ozuna & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by a handful of new albums by Ozuna, Danny Feliz and Isabella Lovestory, to name just a few.

The list includes Ozuna’s fifth studio album Ozutochi, an 18-track experimental set on which the reggaetón artist dips his toes into dembow (“Perreo y Dembow”), merengue and techno (“Un Lio”), Brazilian funk (“Cielos Rosado”), EDM (“La Suzi”) and pop-rock (“La Copa”), without losing touch with his signature reggaetón romantico, as heard in “Favorita,” “Vida” and “Mañana.”

In her album Amor Hardcore, the Honduran-born Isabella Lovestory showcases an exhilarating edge to neoperreo, and on his Tumbado Style album, Danny Félix continues to vouch for the corridos tumbados movement, singing about the challenging street life, loyal friendships and the importance of family.

This week’s best new Latin music release poll also includes Yahritza y Su Esencia and Ivan Cornejo’s first collaborative effort “Inseparables,” where the young Mexican-American artists are placing all bets on heartfelt lyrics to connect with their equally emotional and bruised teen fans; Jowell y Randy’s first single in two years, the ultra-perreo and raunchy, “Toro”; and Wisin y Yandel’s new version of “Besos Mojados” with Rosalia, released 13 years after the original track dropped in 2009.

Justin Quiles and Carin Leon, Mike Bahia and DEKKO, Marc Segui and Micro TDH are also in the fan-based poll. Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!