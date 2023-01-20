Myke Towers, Andy Rivera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Nicky Jam, Myke Towers and Eddy Herrera, to name a few.

The list includes some urban selections like Myke Towers’ three-song EP Sweet & Sour, which he dropped as a surprise on his 29th birthday (Jan. 15). Hinting at what could possibly be the first part of an album in 2023, following his 2021 set Lyke Mike, the EP encompasses the Puerto Rican rapper’s creative versatility, navigating from saucy drill (“Pauta & Flow”) to R&B-tinged hip-hop (“Los Angeles”) to a hard-hitting reggae plena (“El Joseo”).

Nicky Jam also dropped his first single of the year called “Toy a Mil,” where he laces reggae beats with Dominican dembow and sings about a girl he was waiting to be single. Colombian reggaetonero Andy Rivera, on the other hand, turns bad boy in “No Pinto Pajaritos,” a midtempo, sensual reggaeton track, in which he assures that he doesn’t sugarcoat things — and that he is, in fact, only interested in having a fling.

Additionally, we spotlighted newcomers Ivonne Galaz and Tania Dominguez (both of Rancho Humilde) on their soulful collab “No Puedo Olvidarte,” backed by dreamy requintos, soft drum beats and a howling bass; the enigmatic electro-pop self-titled debut album of Astronomía Interior, the latest musical configuration of Jesús Báez and Ángel Mosqueda, better known respectively as the keyboardist and bassist of Zoé; and an infectious merengue song that finds Eddy Herrera, Felipe Peláez, and Omar Enrique, drinking their heartbreaks away.

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!