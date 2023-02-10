Lenny Tavarez, Lasso & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Carlos Vives, Lenny Tavárez, Yendry, and more.

The list starts off with Vives’ nostalgic track “La Historia,” the first single from his upcoming album Escalona: nunca se había grabado así. A tribute to the famous composer Rafael Escalona, Vives’ modern pop version of the classic melancholic vallenato will transport you to the warm Colombian Caribbean coast. Then we have Italian-based artist Yendry paying tribute to her Dominican roots in a hypnotizing bachata track that subtly fuses electronic sounds called “Herrera.” Lasso’s ballad “Los Hombres Son Todos Iguales” (All Men Are The Same) is also on the list, with potent lyrics reflecting two worlds: when a woman has been hurt in the past by empty promises, and when a man is trying to demonstrate that not all men are the same.

On the reggaetón side, we included two great selections: Alvaro Diaz and San Senra’s “1000CANCIONES” and Tavárez’s “Felicidades.” The former marks the pair’s first collaborative effort powered by a fast-forward perreo beat. The latter has the Puerto Rican act singing an empowering lady’s anthem about living life after a breakup.

Other tunes this week include Adriel Favela’s ranchera “En Este Amor,” Hector Perez and Felipe Santos’ collab, and more. Which release is your favorite? Cast your vote — or enter your favorite selection — in the poll below.