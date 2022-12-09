First Stream Latin: New Music From Natti Natasha, Anuel AA, Maria Becerra, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Anuel AA, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren 2 (Real Hasta La Muerte)

Building up on the momentum with his Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren opus, Anuel AA forges an ambitious 33-track sixth studio album with his follow-up LLNM2. It begins characteristically, with a “bandit musical” opener he dubs “BRRR” that features a hypnotic Mobb Deep sample (“Shook Ones, Pt. II”) as he raps about the sinister side of the hustle and grind culture. He takes a joyride through maximalist EDM (“Vibra”) alongside David Guetta, and then slashes it up with the introspective “Monstruo.”

“Sufro,” which begins with a Gilberto Santa Rosa sample, hits hard with a me-against-the-world vibe as he joins forces with Kodak Black and Ñengo Flow. The Puerto Rican trap star battles his demons as much as he revels in tropical-styled debauchery (“Borracha & Loca,” “Wakanada”). While the record honors some great musical legends, it also embraces key players of the urban and urbano scene: Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, his boo Yailin la Mas Viral, DaBaby, and others. Ultimately, the grim rapper drills down on the Latin trap that made him a star in the first place, while never being constrained to a singular style or beat. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Maria Becerra, La Nena de Argentina (300 Entertainment)

Maria Becerra flaunts her Argentinean pride in her sophomore album out today that follows the Latin Grammy-nominated Animal. The 13-song tracklist explores different genres, traveling from a romantic bachata on “Hasta Que La Muerte Nos Separe” to a cumbia and reggaetón fusion in “Adiós” to an experimental trap blend with dembow in “Mandamientos.” The set is named after Becerra alter-ego La Nena de Argentina and captures her chameleonic and unapologetic personality. Meanwhile, Becerra recruits her sister Ailín for the background vocals on “Pídelo.”

“I wanted to be myself, María — La Nena de Argentina — and go with the flow,” she explains of the set in a press release. “This reflects my love of making music and my fascination with all genres of music. In these songs, my two sides are exposed; the wilder side — full of sexual tension and seduction — and my sensitive side, where I’m emotional and dramatic.” — INGRID FAJARDO

Natti Natasha, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” (Pina Records/Sony Music Latin)

Natti Natasha is celebrating her upcoming 36th birthday with a new certified party banger called “To’ Esto Es Tuyo,” which loosely translates to “all this is yours.” Produced by renowned Latin hitmakers Hear This Music, the artist brings the best of her country’s musical essence in a vibrant bachata-meets-dembow-meets-electronic dance track. In the lyrics, she’s flirtatious as ever on a chorus that offers, “Papi if you elevate me, you won’t bring me down, all of this is yours.” She oozes sensuality in the song’s attractive music video, directed by Chacha. — JESSICA ROIZ

Paloma Mami, Pailita & El Jordan 23, “Síntomas de Soltera” (Sony Music Latin)

“Síntomas de Soltera” marks a new era for Paloma Mami, who’s stepped back from the spotlight for nearly a year. Her first track since releasing “Cosas de la Vida” in October 2021, this new song is simply about living life whether you’re single or not. An infectious reggaetón beat powers the song from beginning to end, which features Chilean rappers Pailita and El Jordan 23. “The way I’ve approached my music right now is very different than it was two years ago,” she explains. “I’m experimenting a bit with this new album, with the lyrics and the flow but it still feels very me and very Mami.” “Síntomas” is the first single off her upcoming album due next year. — GRISELDA FLORES

Carin León x Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas” (BorderKid Records/Sony Music Latin)

Carin León wasted no time to collaborate with the viral sensation Grupo Frontera (known for their banger on TikTok, “No Se Va”). On a mission of stepping away from covers, the Texas-based group releases a new original single dubbed “Que Vuelvas,” where León interlaces his signature raspy vocals with Payo’s deeper ones. Penned and produced by Latin Grammy winner Edgar Barrera, “Que Vuelvas” is a suave Tejano track about yearning for a lost love. “You should be here where I love you but on the contrary, you’re over there where I miss you/ I want to ask you to come back so that my soul returns to my body,” goes the romantic-yet-nostalgic chorus. The music video was filmed in a live format in Las Vegas during Latin Grammys week. — J.R.

Prince Royce “Otra Vez” (Smiling Prince Music/Sony Music Latin)

Prince Royce is celebrating the end of his Classic Tour — where he celebrated his decade-long career — with a new track that’s poised to become a bachata anthem. The lilting “Otra Vez” thrives on a subtle bachata beat that makes it almost soothing and therapeutic to listen to. Of course, Royce’s velvety vocals shine as he sings about falling blindly in love again, which he’s willing to do even if that means he’ll get hurt again, continuing a vicious love cycle caused by past relationships.— G.F.

Rawayana & Spreadlof feat. Fernando Palomo, “Soy tu papá” (Brocoli Records)

Soaked in tropical dance sunshine, “Soy Tu Papá” simply sparkles. The single, by Venezuelan indie fusion band Rawayana, features rapper Spreadlof, and it brings forward a feel-good vibe that harkens back to ‘90s Latin pop with a dash of bossa nova-style choruses. The release comes two years after their 2021 album, Cuando Los Acéfalos Predominan, and the song is about the friendly rivalries that arise with the FIFA video game. — I.R.

Caloncho, Bomba Estéreo, “Regalo” (Universal Music Group México)

Caloncho and Bomba Estereo present the official music video of “Regalo,” part of Caloncho’s Buen Pez deluxe album. As in everything that the Sonora-based artist delivers with his music, this unique single tells of the powerful meaning of giving. With tropical roots, a calypso fusion, and synth melodies (true to Bomba’s style), this song is a whole vibe, or as Caloncho describes it himself, “a victorious circle of affection.” The lyrics narrate the importance of giving what you have to offer and waiting for what life has in return: “This, you know, I’m not making anything up/ It’s like sacred geometry, and what you give one day will return,” the artist sings in the first verse. — I.F.

Brray, RaiNao, “Tú y Yo” (UMG Recordings)

Two of Puerto Rico’s hottest rising acts, Brray and RaiNao, have joined forces on “Tú y Yo.” To promote the track, the pair channeled the classic Monchy y Alexandra “Hoja en Blanco” cover photo — but very far from being a bachata track, the artists released a sultry and captivating house track produced by PLYBCK (marking Brray’s first-ever EDM track). Co-written by Mora, RaiNao, and others, “Tú y Yo” highlights two people who like to be together but also enjoy their liberty. A neon-drenched music video by Dad Filmed It shows both artists enjoying their chemistry at the club. — J.R.

Alejo X CNCO, “Estrella” (Jungl/ONErpm)

They don’t call him “El Favorito de las Nenas” for nothing, and to make the ladies swoon even more, Puerto Rican newcomer Alejo has recruited Latin boy band CNCO for their first-ever collaborative effort. The lyrics, penned by both artists, talk about the mutual attraction that exists between two people. “I saw you at the club dancing, our eyes connected,” says part of the track, which is backed by an infectious urban-pop melody and EDM beats perfect for a night of perreo at the club. — I.F.