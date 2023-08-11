New Music Latin: Listen to Releases From Banda MS, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro & More

New Music Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Banda MS & Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Solo Que Lo Dudes” (Lizos Music)

It’s the first time Yahritza Y Su Esencia has recorded a song with Banda MS — but it’s not the first time the two acts have united forces. Back in June, the sibling trio joined the legendary band onstage in Los Angeles to sing “Mi Mayor Anhelo,” which is around when they teased they were working on a collab. “Solo Que Lo Dudes” is a rhythmic tuba-powered cumbia that puts both Yahritza’s and Alan’s (from Banda MS) powerful and distinctive vocals at the forefront, as they sing about an “amor bonito,” or genuine love. “More than I could’ve ever imagined, stay with me, stay by my side. No one can stop this pretty love, let’s love each other slowly … I need you,” they declare. This new cumbia song comes on the heels of Yahritza Y Su Esencia’s other cumbia single, the Grupo Frontera-assisted “Frágil,” peaking at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. It’s the trio’s first leader on any Billboard ranking. — GRISELDA FLORES

Rauw Alejandro, “Hayami Hana by Raúl”

Rauw Alejandro pens a heart-wrenching love letter to Rosalía in “Hayami Hana,” a ballad set over keyboards, where he raps and croons about the difficulties of their breakup, revealing that he never thought they would part ways. The track — whose title in Japanese could be translated as “flower of rare beauty,” and for now is only available on Rauw’s YouTube and SoundCloud accounts — comes less than a month after the couple announced that they’d ended their relationship after nearly four years together. Its moving lyrics are a testament of Rauw’s deep love and respect for his ex-fiancée, both as a person and as an artist. “What will come next? I don’t know/ But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey/ They will study your art over time/ When they plan, I know that they always take you as an example,” sings Rauw. And in one of the most heartbreaking moments he laments, “I’ll finish our little house in case you feel like coming back/ Today I stop writing you, not loving you.” It made me tear up without realizing it. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Estevie & Cuco, “el paso” (Nice Life Recording Company/Interscope Records)

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Mexican-American singer Estevie (born Sarah Silva) is reviving the spirit of vintage borderland cumbia. On her latest single “el paso” — an irresistible cut punctuated by a gripping accordion riff over a savory güiro rhythm — the SoCal star delivers a heartwarming romance song in what is described as “A Chicano love story” alongside indie pop sensation Cuco, who comes in a minute and a half later to offer his beguilingly tender croon. In the visual, Cuco shines like the sun (literally), while Estevie travels far and wide in search of her soulmate. “el paso” is the final single leading to Estevie’s debut EP, Cumbialicious, out at the end of September. The Beaumont, California native is one of the latest acts to enrich the blooming scene of música norteña spearheaded by artists such as Grupo Frontera and Eslabón Armado. —ISABELA RAYGOZA

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) (Bichota Records/Interscope Records)

Karol G is so excited about making history with her 2023 album Mañana Será Bonito, and kicking off her first-ever stadium tour this week, that she has released even more new music. Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) is not a deluxe or remix album, but rather a sequel to February’s Mañana — one that shows a more experimental Karol, and one who’s healed and matured, and is both in love and empowered as ever.

The set kicks off with the hard-hitting drill/rap fusion “BICHOTAG,” where she chants about being the ultimate bichota — no ifs, ands, or buts. It then navigates to tracks such as “OKI DOKI” and “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” the set’s focus track, where the Colombian artist delivers a dulcet cumbia/Tex-Mex track à la Selena Quintanilla (one of Karol’s favorite artists). The set also includes several high-profile collaborations, with Karol reeling in fellow Colombiana Kali Uchis (“Me Tengo Que Ir”) as well as newcomers Peso Pluma (“QLONA”), Dei V (“Gatita Gangster”), and Young Miko (“Dispo”).

To everyone’s surprise, Bichota Season is also home to “Una Noche en Medellín (Remix,)” alongside rising Chilean artist Cris MJ and Ryan Castro (the remix was slated for a 2022 release). The track, about enjoying the night life in Medellín, was originally released by Cris MJ last year, and performed live for the first time during Karol’s set at the 2022 Viña del Mar festival. The album closes with the previously released “Provenza (Remix)” by Tiesto, which debuted at the 2022 Tomorrowland Festival. — JESSICA ROIZ

Check out more editor’s picks in the weekly playlist below!