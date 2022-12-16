First Stream Latin: Jowell & Randy, Paula Cendejas, Fuerza Regida & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Paula Cendejas & Marc Seguí, “a tu manera” (Warner Music Spain)

Spanish artists Paula Cendejas and Marc Seguí join forces this week for a breezy pop song about a modern love story. The faces of a new generation of artists coming out of Spain, the pair trade verses in “a tu manera” about loving each other their own way and in their own terms. “Just to see if it’s true that this time around it’ll work,” they sing in the chorus. “How do I explain to you that I want to leave and then come back?” — GRISELDA FLORES

Quevedo, Myke Towers, “Playa Del Inglés” (Taste the Floor Records/Warner Music Spain)

Following his breakthrough hit, the Bizarrap-assisted “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Quevedo teams up with Myke Towers on “Playa del Inglés.” On the Ovy on the Drums-produced electro-dancehall track, the Spanish artist and Puerto Rican rapper sing about a memorable fling that happened at the Canary Islands beach resorts. “You weren’t the first one not you’re the last one but how I wish you were the only one/ Who I present to my family and people/ Come to the party so that you’re in another vibe,” the Spanish newcomer chants. Meanwhile, Towers’ vocals assure: “Every time I see you, I remember of that time, the perreo at the plaza in Playa del Ingles/ I don’t want to be your ex.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Héctor Montaner, “Dale, Dale” (Hecho A Mano Music)

Ten years after releasing “Apariencias,” his last single, Héctor Montaner takes the mic once again for “Dale, Dale.” Written by himself as the theme song for the Disney+ series about his famous family, Los Montaner, “Dale, Dale” is a contagious cumbia tune that’s also perfect for the holidays. “We spend the whole year like Christmas/ There is always a good reason to celebrate/ Always putting God first to start/ We are better off, we are better off”, the artist sings in Spanish. Perhaps best known for the 2004 hit “Amor del Bueno,” Hector never really strayed from music — he’s been producing and writing songs for artists including Thalía, Leslie Grace and his father, Ricardo. But “Dale, Dale” is a welcomed return to his role as a talented vocalist, with a joyous video starring the entire Montaner clan. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Jowell & Randy feat. Wisin & Yandel, “Si Te Pillo” (Rimas Entertainment)

Jowell y Randy are closing off the year with a super collaboration alongside Wisin y Yandel. In their second collaborative effort — the first in more than a decade — the two iconic reggaetón duos join forces on “Si Te Pillo,” which loosely translates to “if I catch you.” Co-written by Jowell y Randy, Rios, and Yartzi, and co-produced by Georgie Milliano and Nesty, the infectious reggaetón-meshed-with-perreo track has saucy lyrics about a man who’s after the girl of his dreams. “Baby if I catch you, I’m not going to let go,” goes part of the chorus. Notably, the four artists boast signature vocals that have stood the test of time, resulting in the ultimate union of “two of the strongest names in the urban movement,” as Wisin states at the beginning and end of the track. — J.R.

Danny Ocean, “amor tonight” (Atlantic Recording Corp)

After releasing part one and part two of his album @dannocean, Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean is back with new music. This time, he’s gifted fans a feel-good Spanglish anthem that’s all about living in the moment and embracing a newfound love. “You’re a surprise, you’re super nice, amor tonight, one love one life,” he sings over a hypnotic electronic beat. — G.F.

Alvaro Diaz, “SUPRA 94TRO” (UMG Recordings)

Alvaro Diaz has unleashed a new track, which surprisingly enough marks his first reggaetón song as a solo act. Produced by Jotarosa, Oceanvi, and Caleb Calloway, “SUPRA 94TRO” is an edgy futuristic reggaetón track that references the classic 1994 Toyota Supra while narrating the story of the ultimate power couple. “She has a couple of men behind her who think they are gangsters/ If when they see us together they feel the pressure, then hold on,” goes part of the track. “SUPRA 94TRO” will appear on Diaz’s upcoming studio album Sayonará, set to drop in 2023. “In the video, I’m wearing the signature look that I’ve worn on my US tour which is inspired by some of my favorite movies like Blade, Matrix, and Fight Club,” the Puerto Rican artist says in a statement. — J.R.

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame” (Rancho Humilde/Sony Music Latin)

All eyes have been on Grupo Frontera since the local McAllen band skyrocketed to virality (and the Billboard charts) with their cover of Morat’s “No Se Va.” Now moving away from their innovative covers and tapping into original music, most of them helmed by Edgar Barrera, Grupo Frontera teams up with Fuerza Regida for “Bebe Dame.” Produced by Regida’s frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz, the track is a romantic cumbia-grupera song about an unforgettable special person. “Bebe Dame” marks Regida and Frontera’s second collaborative effort this year, and follow’s Frontera’s latest single “Que Vuelvas” alongside Carin León. — J.R.

DEKKO, Totoy El Frío, “Antes De Que Muera” (Interscope Records)

Manifesting nothing but good vibes and a successful year, rising Colombian acts Dekko and Totoy El Frío team up this week for “Antes de que muera.” Written and produced by Dekko himself (real name: Daniel Esquiaqui Lecompte), the acoustic corrido tumbado-inspired track sheds light on a bucket list they wish to accomplish before passing away, starting with “becoming a millionaire” and “owning the world.” “The life that I have led was not the one that mommy wanted/ I became more badass, that I guarantee/ And they criticize me because I do what I want/ But they need to know that ‘He who does not risk does not win,’” goes part of the motivational lyrics. — J.R.