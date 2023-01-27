First Stream Latin: New Music From Christian Nodal & Tini, Rosalia and More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Christian Nodal & TINI, “Por El Resto De Tu Vida” (Christian Nodal/Sony Music México)

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Christian Nodal DannyLux rosalia See latest videos, charts and news

On their first collaboration together, Christian Nodal and TINI make a dazzling duet. Leading with beautiful bolero guitar interplay, the mariacheño trailblazer and Argentine pop singer match hearts as their voices collide to make one of the sweetest of love songs of the year so far. What’s most intriguing, however, is Nodal’s continued ability to experiment within the confines of regional Mexican music, and TINI is a great singing partner to enhance that sound. Hi-hats enter nearly a minute into the song to coalesce with the güiro, a subtle but riveting transition that morphs into a bolero-trap thump. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Rosalía, “LLYLM” (Columbia Records)

“El que quiero no me quiere como quiero que me quiera,” Rosalía sings over her signature handclap beat. The opening verse of “LLYLM” is almost a tongue twister with lyrics that showcase despair after she realizes that the guy she likes doesn’t like her like she’d like him to like her. She then effortlessly transitions into English, to get her point across in case something gets lost in translation. “I don’t need honestly, baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me,” she sings, soaring over a guitar-led tune fused with magnetic handclaps. It’s the Spaniard’s first single of the year following her 2022 Latin Grammy-winning album Motomami. — GRISELDA FLORES

Marc Seguí, “Plaza en el Cielo” (Taste the Floor Records/Warner Music Spain)

Marc Seguí kicks off 2023 with a new single and a new musical era. This time, the Spanish artist is steering away from his signature reggaetón-pop sound and venturing into rock. “Plaza en el Cielo,” along with its accompanying video, brings to life Seguí’s new roquero stage. Produced by Carlos Ares, Andrés Goiburu, and Jack Stone, the rebellious punk tune showcases Seguí’s captivating vocals, singing about the mistakes he’s made in his life (but also learning from them). “I wanted to talk about a darker stage in my life where I was quite lost, a stage in which the music that accompanied me the most was rock,” he explains in a press release. “Plaza en el Cielo” is the first single off his upcoming EP. — JESSICA ROIZ

Peter Nieto x Lenier, “Conocerte” (Diamond Music)

Up-and-comers Peter Nieto and Lenier both grew up in Cuba but now live in the U.S., a fact that helps explain the more international sound they bring to their respective brands of tropical music. Together, they’ve paired up for “Conocerte,” a romantic bachata where Nieto’s smooth, plaintive tenor contrasts beautifully with Lenier’s raspy vocals. Despite Lenier’s chanteo, it’s a more melodic bridge between tropical and urban, made all the more appealing by genuinely lovely lyrics. — LEILA COBO

KYEN? ES? x Maffio, “Sopita” (Saban Music Group)

KYEN? ES? (a Spanish play on words that means “who is it”) is a conceptual musical project by Saban Music Group that focuses on paying tribute to Latin music. For his latest single, the performer — who keeps his identity private behind large, dark sunglasses and facemasks — reeled in Dominican hitmaker Maffio for “Sopita” (little soup). The feel-good bop pays homage to the all-time fiesta classic “Sopa de Caracol,” originally released in 1991 by the Honduran group Banda Blanca. Produced by Maffio, the new version moves the traditional punta song to a mid-tempo merengue, keeping its party essence well alive. A vibrant music video features the two artists at a Latin party, where they even flaunt the next viral dance trend. — J.R.

Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee, “Panties y Brasieres” (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment)

In line with Rauw Alejandro’s throwback album Saturno — and space/time-traveling spirit — El Fókin Zorro and the Big Boss team up to drop “Panties y Brasieres,” a.k.a. hidden track number seven. What was once the 19-second “Loading” interlude in the album is now converted into a vintage banger, where the pair embrace old school hip-hop drums, from before the reggaetón drum pattern was solidified in the late ‘90s. In fact, the dance floor cut contains a sample from Yankee’s “Camuflash,” from DJ Playero’s 1996 set Playero 40: New Era. — I.R.

Daniel & Me Estás Matando, “Sólo Tú” (Inmadurez Records)

“Sólo Tú” finds Mexican duo Daniel, Me Estás Matando (Daniel Zepeda and Iván de la Rioja) doing what they do best — bolero glam. To the beat of soft congas and dreamy acoustic guitar riffs, the pair chants about a love so pure, and about feeling safe with that special person. “I know that if I’m holding your hand/ And if fear looks for us, we’re not here/ We left to a faraway world, where only you is there,” goes part of the chorus. The romantic track stays truthful to the sophisticated bolero genre and later transitions into a psychedelic instrumental exploration. — J.R.

Miguel Campello & Nya de la Rubia, “RUMBACUMBIA” (Chatarrero Records)

Following a string of singles leading up to his next album Noche y Día (due out Feb. 3), Miguel Campello drops two very different outings: the experimental flamenco cut “Vete” and “Rumbacumbia.” The latter, which features Sevilla actress and singer Nya de la Rubia, is an electrifying rumba song included in the “day” side for concept album, that feels as uplifting as the sun’s warmth. Flamenco guitar fretwork and silky smooth percussion take the fore, as the former El Bicho frontman’s and Nya’s voices both invigorate with their poetic verses of love and embrace. — I.R.