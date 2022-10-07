First Stream Latin: New Music From Justin Quiles & Carin Leon, Mike Bahia, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Yahritza y Su Esencia & Ivan Cornejo, “Inseparables” (Lumbre Music/Columbia Records)

For the first time, Yahritza y Su Esencia joins forces with fellow sierreño artist Ivan Cornejo for a powerful heartbreak track. Powered by the subgenre’s signature requintos and acoustic guitars, the focus point of the song is the teens’ tender vocals and the way they intersect for an explosive pathos-filled delivery. Penned by both Yahritza and Cornejo, their coming together only strengthens Mexican Music’s new movement — where young Mexican-American artists are placing all bets on heartfelt lyrics to connect with their equally emotional and bruised teen fans. — GRISELDA FLORES

Mike Bahía, DEKKO & Keityn, “El Egoísmo” (Warner Music Mexico)

Mike Bahía has reeled in singer-songwriter Keityn and newcomer DEKKO for the ultimate Colombian collaboration. With its fresh Caribbean melodies, reggae-pop fusions, and individual distinct vocals, the talented trio is keeping summer alive year-round. The song’s feel-good lyrics are about being selfish with the person you like: “Excuse the selfishness, but you’re mine only/I know the same happens to you/You don’t want to share me,” goes the catchy chorus. “I was looking for a song like this for a long time, a rumba song, simultaneously joyful and direct, to tell the love of your life that you don’t want to share them with anyone,” Bahía says in a press statement. “When Keityn presented it to me in the studio, the connection was immediate. We showed it to Dekko, with whom I wanted to work for a long time, and he joined the track without thinking twice.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Justin Quiles & Carin Leon, “La Esquina del Mall” (Warner Music Latina)

While we may be quick to label Justin Quiles’ new track as a regional Mexican song because of Carin Leon’s feature on it, this Quiles gem is more of a modern pop track with 50’s doo-wop undertones. A collab we didn’t know we needed, both artists have been known for collaborating with a bevy of artists but it’s the first time they join forces and they’re so in sync that it makes it seem like they were meant to write and perform songs together. In the track, released alongside a fun music video that features Laura en América, the pair sing about trying to rekindle a relationship. — G.F.

Isabella Lovestory, Amor Hardcore (Isabella Lovestory)

Keeping reggateón’s grittier spin-off alive and freaky comes Isabella Lovestory with Amor Hardcore. A dazzling art-pop rendezvous brimming with glitz, grime, and neon-hued experimentalism, the Honduran-born artist showcases an exhilarating edge to neoperreo. Take “Exibicionista,” for instance, where we see the unflinching artist toying with sirens, old-school reggaetón undertones, and some wickedly glitchy and hard-hitting electronic elements. On the unrestrained “Gateo,” featuring Ms. Nina, the femme fatale friends intoxicate with raunchy wordplay… but take heed of their sharp nails. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Marc Seguí & Micro TDH, “La Culpa” (Taste The Floor Records/Warner Music Spain)

Seguí, a former Billboard On the Radar Latin artist, and TDH, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, have joined forces in “La Culpa,” a melancholic track about regrets and life lessons. Beyond its alternative guitar struts and hard-hitting drum beats, “La Culpa” best showcases both the Spanish and Venezuelan artists’ potent harmonizing game. “La Culpa” is an edgy R&B fusion full of emotion and reflection. “It’s another night without your skin/another morning without your lips/you might think I’m doing well/but baby, you’re wrong,” says the chorus. — J.R.

La Adictiva, “Mi Último Día” (Anval Music)

Banda supergroup La Adictiva has gifted fans with a Día de Muertos anthem. Ahead of the event, which is celebrated next month, the slowed-down somber banda ballad narrates the story of someone who has died but comes back to say one last goodbye to his loved ones and tell them that all will be OK. “I left peacefully,” they sing. The track is part of La Adictiva’s recently-released album Eso Es La Riqueza. — G.F

Uji & Zola Dunikova, “Lunay” (ZZK Record)

Soaked in celestial waves as if somewhere in outer space, Uji places minimal electronic arrangements and a disembodied drum beat to the fore of “Lunay,” his seventh single from his upcoming album Timebeing (out October 21 via ZZK Records). Amid gurgles, water drops, and swooshing sounds, also featuring artist and healer Zola Dubnikova, the song is an evocative, meditative affair that drifts into the abyss. — I.R.

Danny Felix, Tumbado Style (Fonovisa/UMG Recordings)

Danny Félix presents his new studio album, Tumbado Style, following his 2021 set Mariachi Tumbado, where he fused his signature sound with traditional mariachi. On the new 12-songs set, the ever-innovative Félix continues to vouch for the corridos tumbados (or trap corridos) movement, singing about the challenging street life, loyal friendships and the importance of family. In true “Danny Style,” his captivating requintos are the canvas of every track. Tumbado Style, fully produced by the Arizona-based singer-songwriter at Vibes Studio, is home to previously-released tracks “Grupo Táctico,” “Tío Lito,” “Doctor de Barrio,” and “La Vida,” the name a few. His collaborators on the set include Neto Peña, Brandon Reyes y Elvis, and Alberto H. “For this album, I experimented a lot,” the artist expresses in a press statement. “I wanted to keep my tumbado style and work more on the sound, making it rawer, and denser because of the lyrics. As an artist, I’m always thinking of better ways to express my feelings through music and share good vibes.” — J.R.

Wisin y Yandel & Rosalía, “Besos Moja2” (Sony Music Entertainment Latin)

In 2009, Wisin y Yandel dropped their album La Revolución, home to 15 tracks including “Besos Mojados.” Though the track was never released as a single, it without a doubt became an emblematic number in the duo’s career. Now, 13 years later, the Puerto Rican artists reeled in Spanish star Rosalía for a new version, cleverly dubbed “Besos Moja2.” Without touching the song’s essence, the new track is a mid-tempo futuristic reggaetón fused with flamenco rhythms, where Rosalía’s sugary vocals beautifully lace with Wisin’s commanding verses and Yandel’s melodious voice. — J.R.

Putumayo Presents: Feels Like Home: Songs from the Sonoran Borderlands—Linda Ronstadt’s Musical Odyssey, Various Artists (Putumayo World Music)

Linda Ronstadt is a genre-hopping musical icon, a Mexican-American legend with a heart that sings for the Sonoran borderlands. Released by the New Orleans label Putumayo, Feels Like Home brims with hometown pride as she unearths her roots, and journeys back to the music that shaped her. A riveting, poignant compilation featuring the likes of Los Lobos’ Hidalgo, Los Cenzontles, and more, it starts with pachuco godfather Lalo Guerrero’s classic “Barrio Viejo,” an ode to his old neighborhood’s way of life, bolstered by moody accordion riffs. And on “El Sueño,” originally from 1991’s Mas Canciones, she resurrects the beautifully eerie quality of huapango music, further captivating with her unmistakable spine-chilling falsetto. — I.R.