First Stream Latin: New Music From Eros Ramazzotti, Olga Tanón, DannyLux & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Eros Ramazzotti, “Ama” (Universal Music Italia)

Eros Ramazzotti is back. The iconic Italian singer-songwriter captivates with “AMA,” the first single of his new album Latido Infinito. After fans waited four years after his last studio album, Vita Ce N’e, Ramazzotti returns with this powerful new track that fully reflects his musical identity; lyrically “Ama” is a beautiful invitation to love and celebrate the pureness of this feeling without limits. It’s also a universal anthem to freedom. — INGRID FAJARDO

Olga Tañon, “Tu Me Quemas” (Olga Tañon)

“Tu Me Quemas,” released by Argentine singer Luis Ángel Márquez and made internationally famous by Puerto Rican artist Eddie Santiago in 1986, has been revamped 36 years after its breakout by merengue icon Olga Tañon. In his new version, Tañon brings to life a sensual, mid-tempo salsa with urban undertones, without compromising the song’s salsa romántica essence. “I’ve always loved this song; it’s been one of my favorites since it was released, and it’s an honor to be able to do it in my own style,” the singer says in a statement. “Who didn’t dedicate this song to a loved one? And who has not done it yet; this is the moment!” — JESSICA ROIZ

DannyLux, “Junto A Tí” (Warner Music Latin)

DannyLux adds another gem to his catalogue of songs that solidify him as a leading force in sierreño and the genre’s renaissance, ushered by young talents such as this 18-year-old. Like most of DannyLux’s tracks, “Junto A Tí” is powered by his prickly, nostalgic guitar chords, which serve as a canvas for his heart-wrenching love letter. “You changed my whole life, for the first time, I’m not suffering,” he singles convincingly. “You simply drive me crazy. In the good and bad, you’re always there and I love that, you know I adore you.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Danny Felix & Neto Peña, “La Vida” (Fonovisa Records/UMG Recordings)

Mexican-American artist Danny Felix and Mexican rapper Neto Peña have joined forces on “La Vida,” a corrido tumbado with simple yet captivating requintos and powerful, reflective lyrics. On the track, both artists sing about life being too short to be stressed and worried over things that, in the end, have a solution. “Living without encouragement is not my thing,” they chant. The official music video showcases both acts performing the track behind some abandoned warehouses. — J.R.

MAR, “Quédate” (Marbella Musica/Gerencia 360)

Marla Solís, who’s artistic name is MAR, has already made her debut onstage singing covers with her equally talented sister, Alison Solís — but today, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís has released her first-ever single. Titled “Quédate,” the bilingual track (penned by MAR) is a refreshing take on the pop-urban fusion. Placing her sweet and tender vocals at the forefront, “Quédate” is powered by a hypnotizing calypso beat. — G.F.

Alex Rose, ENR (WK Records)

Ever since kicking off his music career in 2017, Alex Rose visioned himself as the next big rock star, now stapling his alter ego onto his debut studio album ENR, an acronym for precisely that: “el nuevo rockstar.” Home to 20 tracks, including the previously released “Toda Remix,” “Me Fije” and “Sentido,” ENR spans Rose’s sonic identity throughout his career to date, delivering sensual trap, hard-hitting reggaetón, smooth R&B, and even punk rock. “Many fans want me to bring back the classic Alex Rose, but in ENR they’ll receive a stronger, more intimate and complete version of me musically,” he expresses in a statement. Collaborators on the set include Wisin y Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Arcangel, Jay Wheeler, CNCO, and many more. — J.R.

Sebastián Yatra, “TV” (Universal Music Latin)

The Colombian artist’s first single since his full-length Dharma from earlier this year, “TV” is a feel-good pop track that narrates a love story — the type that you only see on television and are often too good to be true. “How good to live life clinging onto you. A love like you saw last night on TV,” Yatra sings. As ever, the chart-topping artist lets his imagination run wild in the music video, which features two dogs who serendipitously fall in love — G.F.

Manu Manzo, “PAELLA” (Alacran Records)

Manu Manzo dropped a new ladies bop called “PAELLA” (loosely translated to “for her.”) On the edgy R&B fusion, the Venezuela-American singer-songwriter recruited composers Big Red and paopao to bring to life a track about a woman who’s independent and takes care of herself and her heart. “I wanted to create a track that women could embrace and make their own anthem, especially for those extraordinary women that inspire us to be the best version of ourselves,” Manu expressed in a press statement. — J.R