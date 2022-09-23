First Stream Latin: New Music From Kany Garcia & Christian Nodal, Natalia Lafourcade & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Kany García & Christian Nodal, “La Siguente” (Sony Music Entertainment/5020 Records)

Kany García and Christian Nodal have teamed up for the heartfelt and potent “La Siguiente” (The Next One), produced by Richi Lopez. In an urban-infused ranchera, the Puerto Rican artist opens up with mature lyrics about evolving after a relationship that was toxic and narcissistic. “I’m starting to like the woman that I’m slowly rescuing/ You were right when you said I had to change/ I had to change my partner, I had to start from zero and uproot you/ I knew that the happier you saw me, you would come back,” she chants. Nodal’s strong vocals are of a man who reflects on his poor decisions. “What did you expect from a street dog who never learned about love? […] I was a coward when I had you in front of me,” he sings. In the music video, both Nodal and García reminisce about their past relationship, but in the end, García has moved on to a healthier one. Cazzu also makes a cameo in the clip. — JESSICA ROIZ

Natalia Lafourcade, “De Todas las Flores” (Sony Music México)

Natalia Lafourcade’s music is pure poetry, and her newest single, “De Todas Las Flores,” is no exception. “Of all the flowers that we planted, only a few are still in bloom,” she sings with her typically emotional delivery. “Every morning they wonder when you will come and sing to them.” The five-minute ballad seems like its almost built by short poems creating a short story, which at first listen may seem like a heartbreak track, but at its core is a love letter to our soul. “I wrote it in 2018, after a romantic breakup,” Natalia said about the song. “Sometimes we must experience such moments in order to understand that love is more closely linked to the relationship we honor with our own selves.” This new single is a preview of Lafourcade’s upcoming album (due Oct. 28), her first of all-new original material in seven years. — GRISELDA FLORES

Carin Leon, “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas” (Tamarindo Rekordsz)

Carin León’s music always finds a way to ignite a deep connection with our soul. His new single, “Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas” is a powerful ballad that pairs perfectly with his deep raspy vocals, and is fused with country and bolero. The track is a compelling story that allows Leon to sing emotionally packed lyrics of an all-too-relatable situation. “If it’s true that you’re leaving, well, close the door from the outside. I won’t care anymore. I’m fine if you don’t come back, I’m not going to cry for you, my patience is over,” Leon emotionally sings. — INGRID FAJARDO

Boza & Beéle, “Qué Prefieres?” (Sony Music Latin)

Two of Latin music’s breakout stars (and Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch) have joined forces on “Que Prefieres?” (what do you prefer?) Bringing to light a topic that’s very common in the dating world, the Panamanian artist and Colombian act sing about situationships and friends with benefits. “You still confuse me. If you’re confused, don’t be jealous/ Tell me what you want, do you want sex or do you like me for real?” the chorus says. In the captivating reggaetón track produced by Faster (real name: Irving Quintero), Boza’s smooth vocals perfectly mesh with Beele’s higher tones. “Que Prefieres” marks the pair’s second collaborative effort following “Ella (Remix).” — J.R.

Aitana, “Otra Vez” (Universal Music Spain)

The Spanish singer-songwriter’s sweet vocals are at the forefront of “Otra Vez,” a melodic pop track powered by hypnotizing guitar riffs. Still on theme from her last album, 11 Razones, Aitana once again touches on heartbreak. In this new song, she’s as vulnerable as ever as doubt takes over wondering if ending a relationship was the right move. “Maybe you’re not for me and I’m tired of suffering … how do I go on without you?” — G.F.

Río Roma & Pepe Aguilar, “Será Prudente?” (Sony Music México)

Río Roma’s music has always thrived on its romantic essence, and this time around, it’s no different — especially after they’re joined by the ranchera giant, Pepe Aguilar. “Será Prudente?” is a powerful ranchera about forbidden loves: “I love you, you don’t know what I would do to you,” the group sings in the chorus. The duo celebrates their Mexican heritage with this track, part of their EP Seis Canciones y un Tequila, an album that features some of today’s most prominent names in Regional Mexican. — I.F.