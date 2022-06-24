First Stream Latin: New Music From Chayanne, Prince Royce, Ingratax & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Chayanne, “Te Amo y Punto” (Sony Music Latin)

Chayanne is back! The Puerto Rican singer delivers his first song in four years titled “Te Amo y Punto,” which is the first single off his upcoming album. Staying true to his core essence, the song is a striking ballad about love. Injecting heavy emotion into his delivery, Chayanne reignites optimism with the song’s vocals, and hope that not all is lost. “This song was the creation of a great group of professionals and based on the noblest feeling in life: love,” Chayanne says in a statement. “I always want to remind people that despite the speed at which we live today and that above any priority, love is the greatest of feelings and will always fill our souls.” The new track, produced by Luis Salazar, was penned by Édgar Barrera, Elena Rose and Richi López. — GRISELDA FLORES

Ingratax & Band MS, “UN CHINGAZO” (Room28)

Rising Mexican artist Ingratax teams up with Banda MS for a heartfelt collaboration called “Un Chingazo.” This marks the first time that Ingrataz, who’s signed to Sergio Lizárraga’s (Band MS’ manager and founder) indie label Room 28, unites forces with the renowned musica group. It’s also the first time we see her steer away from her urban-pop sound and tap into banda music. But this collaboration is far from a just another banda song. It showcases their incredible vocal group harmony, and an innovative fusion of traditional banda and ’50s doo-wop. “What did I do for you to be like this?/ My friends told me to run away from you/ Everyone knows what I did to see you happy and you didn’t give me half of that,” they chant about heartbreak and regret. — JESSICA ROIZ

Prince Royce, Jay Wheeler & Nicky Jam “Si Te Preguntan” (Sony Music Latin)

A bachata-meets-reggaetón moment! Prince Royce, Jay Wheeler and Nicky Jam gift fans this week with a new collaboration, which marks Wheeler and Jam’s first bachata ever. Their new single, titled “Si Te Preguntan,” is a danceable bachata anthem with romantic lyrics narrating a story of what going through a breakup can feel like. The heartfelt lyrics talk about remembering the good times in a past relationship. “Okay, tell them I wasn’t the best, but don’t make me look like a loser/ (Oh) tell them that with me you met love, that my nights in New York were not cold (No, no),” they sing in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Diamante Eléctrico, “Colibrí” (Diamante Eléctrico)

Colombian rock band Diamante Eléctrico delivers an ultra groovy love track that is powered by a psychedelic ’70s beat. “Colibrí,” which is the figure of a hummingbird in Mexican culture, is the band’s second single from their forthcoming album album. The lyrics are inspired by the colibrí metaphor and love, “in the arrival of one person to the life of another person, knowing that both are free and that it’s not possible to lock free spirits in sentimental cages,” according to the band. The track is the perfect soundtrack to cruising with your windows down this summer. — G.F.

Blessd x Rels B, “Energía” (Warner Music Latina/JM World Music)

A collaboration you never knew you needed: Colombia’s Blessd and Spains’ Rels B have joined forces for the sultry mid-tempo reggaetón track “Energia,” co-produced by Latin hitmkers The Rude Boyz and Icon Music. Bringing to life its sensual beat, the song is about the crazy chemistry two people continue to have despite being distant. “There’s no energy like this one/ We’re a separate case/ Let’s leave the past behind and pretend that this is forever/ A lot of women want to be with me but they don’t know me from before,” they express in the lyrics. Both artists are featured in the music video, directed by Deivy p and Jackalope of DYPA FILMS, and filmed in Medellín. — J.R.

CNCO, “No Apagues La Luz” (Sony Music Latin)

Have to say that I was pleasantly surprised by this new CNCO song, which takes the boyband in a whole different direction sound-wise. The slowed-down track is not only a departure from the boys’ uptempo reggaetón anthems, but an R&B gem that dropped without much of a heads up. “No Apagues La Luz” is CNCO’s third single released this year; it follows “La Equivocada” and “Party, Humo y Alcohol (PHA).” — G.F.

Monsieur Periné feat. Vanesa Martín “Tu y Yo” (5020 Records)

Vanesa Martín joins Monsieur Periné to release a love letter in form of their new single, “Tú y Yo,” which also celebrates Pride and the freedom to love whomever you want. It’s the third track from Monsieur Periné’s upcoming album and was penned by Catalina García and Santiago Prieto, together with Yasmil Marrufo and Servando Primera. “You and me, waters of the same river, it’s you and me, your chest with mine, always you and me, waters of the same river, just you and me, your chest with mine.” It also follows the band’s recent singles “Volverte a Ver” and “Nada.” — I.F.

Ramón Vega, Michelle Maciel, “eScoRpiÓn :)” (Cove Récords/Sony Music Latin)

The new generation of artists don’t want to be boxed into a genre, and Ramon Vega is proof of that. Yes, he’s following the footsteps of his late uncle, corrido singer Sergio “El Shaka” Vega, and older brother Cornelio Vega, but Ramon is curating his own sound and style. Born in the pandemic, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter has dropped catchy trap tracks, chill funk songs, and now, the hip-swaying, head-bopping indie-pop track “eScoRpiÓn :),” where he collaborates with Billboard On the Radar artist Michelle Maciel. Together, the two Mexican artists combine their dulcet vocals to sing about, specifically, a Scorpio who broke their heart. — J.R.

Alejo, Full Discoteka (Jungl)

Emerging artist Alejo drops his first-ever EP this week, with seven tracks that bring to the forefront his musical identity. Earlier this year, the Puerto Rican artist got on the radar thanks to his viral hit “Pantysito” alongside Feid and rising act Robi, which he followed with a Karol G collaboration on “Un Viaje,” alongside newcomers Jotaerre and Moffa. But now, he aims to position himself as the genre’s next star with his Full Discoteka release. Alejo teamed up with hitmakers SubeloNeo, Jeremy “Jahmar” Ayala, and KidKev for the set, to name a few, delivering nothing but club bangers — including focus track “Se Enamoró de un Reggaetonero.” He also brought along his good friends (and fellow up-and-comers) Vice and Moffa to further prove that the new generation is on fire. Stream and listen to Full Discoteka above. — J.R.