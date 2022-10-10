Karol G, Rosalia, Daddy Yankee & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Tour of 2022? Vote! 

After a remarkable touring comeback in 2021, post COVID-19 lockdown, Loud and Live CEO Nelson Abareda assured Billboard that “the momentum we’ve seen in touring in 2021 is a strong indicator of what’s coming in 2022. It’s setting ourselves up for a record-breaking year.” And he was correct.

This year, a wave of Latin acts have hit the road again, including Bad Bunny with his stadium trek World’s Hottest Tour, Karol G with her sultry $trip Love Tour, and Camilo with his intimate De Adentro Pa’ Afuera Tour, to name a few.

Two of reggaetón music’s biggest acts, Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel, have also embarked on their last-ever tours (for now), after announcing their retirement from music — the former with La Ultima Vuelta Tour and the latter with La Ultima Mision Tour, which includes a historic 14-date residency at The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

Mexican group Los Bukis, who scored the biggest Latin tour of 2021, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore, also extended their Una Historia Contada Tour with new 2022 dates.

“Talk about unexpected successes,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of global touring for Live Nation, during the Latin Touring Goes International panel at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week. “I think we still have a few years of big volume.”

Marc Ventosa, director of booking for Last Tour in Bilbao, Spain, added: “It stopped being Latin music for Latinos, and now it’s Latin music for the world.”

From Gloria Trevi to Feid to Carin Leon, and more, check out all of the artists who are currently on tour or expected to kick off their trek this year, and vote for your favorite one below: