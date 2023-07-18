Bad Bunny, Shakira & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Song of 2023 So Far? Vote!

Billboard unveiled its “23 Best Latin Songs of 2023 So Far” list, as recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors. The mid-year list includes a wide range of songs from different genres and that, mostly, have created a buzz on our charts and across social media.

Named in alphabetical order from artist name, the list kicks off with Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes,” a certified club banger produced by MAG that’s inspired by the Jersey Club beat (a hybrid of house and hip-hop). The sensual track, about chasing someone you like, peaked at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs, No. 8 on the Hot 100, and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, making Bunny the first soloist with as many as three No. 1s since the survey began in 2020.

Following is Shakira’s much-needed musical therapy session, where she teamed up with hitmaker Bizarrap for the scorching club banger “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The nearly four-minute dance-pop track, where the Colombian artist disses her former partner Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, crashed the top 10 of the Hot 100, and also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, Shakira’s 12th No. 1 on the listing and first since 2016.

Furthermore, a large number of Música Mexicana selects form part including Christian Nodal’s “Cumbion Dolido,” Peso Pluma’s “Bye,” Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to,” and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola” with Peso Pluma, which became the first No. 1 regional Mexican hit ever in the history of Hot Latin Songs to spend more than 13 weeks on top and counting.

Latin pop and tropical music is also well-represented in the list with viral songs such as Marshmello and Manuel Turizo’s “El Merengue;” Maluma and Marc Anthony’s “La Formula;” and Juanes’ “Gris,” to name a few.

Which is your favorite Latin song of the year so far? See full list and vote below!